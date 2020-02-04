When is the trade deadline for NHL 2020? Date, time, main objectives

%MINIFYHTML176b2c47ff0420e69f89d6bae6ff203e11% %MINIFYHTML176b2c47ff0420e69f89d6bae6ff203e12%

The image of the playoffs is beginning to improve, which means a number of things, depending on where your team sits in the standings.

Ultimately, it comes down to three main ideologies in the business term: buy, sell or sit. The teams that seek to extend their season beyond the 82 games are usually those who buy one or two key pieces to prolong their career in the Stanley Cup. Where do you look for these pieces? From the vendors: those who are outside watching and booking vacations for mid-April. These teams can still benefit from this relationship by securing future draft selections or download reckless contracts on other teams. Then there are those who sit idly by while others do their will.

It is likely that each team is involved in conversations in one way or another, but not all teams will make a move. This could be due to the fact that a team feels comfortable with the boys they have in the building or, in the case of a team with difficulties, they want to keep their best pieces for the future even though other teams request them.

Players in the last year of their contracts are usually commodities such as "rents,quot; for the playoffs before having the opportunity to try free agency in the off season. However, usually, there are some big names in motion at the end of the season.

Here is everything you need to know before the NHL 2020 exchange deadline:

When is the trade deadline for NHL 2020?

Date: Monday, February 24.

Monday, February 24. Time: 3 p.m. ET

The NHL 2020 commercial window officially closes at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 24. This means that all calls that propose exchanges between teams must be approved at this time for the exchange to take place. However, exchange calls may occur between teams and the league office after the deadline, but NHL officials must know the details of the exchange before 3 p.m.

Who are the main objectives on the NHL exchange deadline?

Several names are released before the deadline, but none other than New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider. From Boston to Colorado, there are reports of up to eight teams that have the 2020 All-Star in their sights. He is one of those possible rental players in the last year of his contract.

According to reports, another Ranger player that is of interest is substitute goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev. The 23-year-old has appeared in 24 games this season with 22 starts and a 12-10-1 record. He has a career record of 30-27-6 since he came to the NHL for the Liiga TPS in Finland in 2017.

According to reports, Pittsburgh penguins are interested in Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker after not being able to acquire it last season before the deadline, while there could be a bidding war for the Brenden Dillon defense of the San Jose Sharks between the Hurricanes and the Bruins. According to reports, Detroit Red Wings defender Trevor Daley wants to retire, as his team sits at the bottom of the standings.

Other names include the forward of Ottawa Senators Jean-Gabriel Pageau, the forward of the Montreal Canadiens Ilya Kovalchuk and the New Jersey Devils defender Sami Vatanen.

Latest commercial rumors and news from NHL