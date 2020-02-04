What is the XFL? Team names, lists, calendar, rules and more for the restart of the 2020 football league

This is the XFL (again).

%MINIFYHTML98d2987d12c1ac2ea5513de8ce8a514311% %MINIFYHTML98d2987d12c1ac2ea5513de8ce8a514312%

Everything from teams and lists to the calendar is scheduled for the 2020 restart of Vince McMahon and Alpha Entertainment LLC of the professional football league.

Here is everything you need to know about the XFL, including the names of the teams, a complete calendar for the 2020 season and the playoffs, and the difference of rules between the XFL and the NFL, in addition to the teams and coaches involved.

MORE: the best and worst names and logos of the XFL 2020 team, classified

Content:

What is the XFL?

In 2018, Alpha Entertainment announced the formation of XFL, which will have a 10-week season starting in 2020. McMahon is heavily invested in the new league, and expects to spend $ 500 million to support that. According to ESPN.com, McMahon sold $ 100 million in WWE shares to help fund the new league, which is expected to start playing on February 8, 2020, the week after Super Bowl 54.

ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, owned by Disney, along with Fox, FS1 and FS2, will televise the XFL games.

What was the original XFL?

McMahon led the momentum of the first XFL, which was a WWE adventure televised by NBC in 2001. Executive Dick Ebersol and McMahon were trying to compete with the NFL.

The XFL introduced innovations like the Skycam, and there were cult heroes created as Rod "He Hate Me,quot; Smart, but the ratings dropped after the first week, and the league had more tricks than substance.

McMahon has promised to keep the focus on football this time, but There will be differences with the NFL in the field.

XFL team names for 2020

Dallas Forsaken

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

St. Louis Battle Hawks

Seattle dragons

Tampa Bay Vipers

Defenders of D.C.

NFL team logos for the 2020 season https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/54/2e/xfl-team-logos-082119-ftr_k8qxioeteql718tyaxwzlrn68.png?t=-1256876396,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



XFL coaches, players and lists for 2020

The inaugural draft of the XFL was completed in October with a total of 568 players who joined the eight original franchises. Here are the Complete the draft results and lists for each XFL team. Sporting News also classified each team according to the entertainment value of its list.

Dallas Forsaken

Coach / GM: Bob Stoops

Stadium: Globe Life Park (Arlington, Texas)

Stoops will return to training after retiring from Oklahoma in 2016 with a 190-48 record. Dallas hired Hal Mumme, one of the founders of the "Air Raid,quot; offensive, as his offensive coordinator.

Houston Roughnecks

President: Brian Michael Cooper

Coach / GM: June Jones

Stadium: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Jones served as open receiver coach for the Houston Gamblers in the USFL in 1984. He has periods of professional training in the USFL, CFL and NFL on his resume, and will bring that worldly experience to the franchise.

Los Angeles Wildcats

President: Heather Brooks Karatz

Coach / GM: Winston moss

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Cailf.)

Los Angeles is one of two returning XFL markets, and Moss, a former Raiders supporter, assumes the position of head coach after almost two decades as an assistant in the NFL.

New York Guardians

President: Janet Such

Coach / GM: Kevin Gilbride

Stadium: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

New York is the other city that had an original XFL franchise, and gives the league one of the two most important markets on the east coast. Gilbride was assistant to the Giants between 2004 and 2013. He was part of two Super Bowl championship teams.

St. Louis Battle Hawks

Coach / GM: Jonathan Hayes

Stadium: The Dome in Central America (St. Louis, Mo.)

St. Louis returns to professional football after watching the Rams leave for Los Angeles. Hayes played in the tight end for the Steelers and Chiefs before a long season as the Bengals' tight end coach of 2003-18.

Seattle dragons

President: Ryan Gutafson

Coach / GM: Jim Zorn

Stadium: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)

The Seahawks have a decided home advantage. Will this Seattle franchise enjoy the same feeling? Zorn played as a quarterback for Seattle from 1976-84 and returned as an offensive assistant before a season as head coach with the Redskins.

Tampa Bay Vipers

Coach / GM: Marc Trestman

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

The Tampa Bay market was successful with USFL football and the Arena, and this will be another opportunity. Trestman won three Gray Cups as head coach in Montreal before a two-year season with the Chicago Bears.

Defenders of D.C.

President: Erik Moses

Coach / GM: Pep Hamilton

Stadium: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Washington did not have a franchise in the original XFL, but it did have a USFL team that enjoyed professional success. That was also during the heyday of the Redskins. Hamilton was the last offensive coordinator in Michigan from 2017-18.

XFL 2020 Calendar

the The XFL calendar for 2020 lasts 12 weeks from February through April with 43 games in total, including the playoffs, to determine the restarted football league champion.

The league opens on Saturday, February 8, 2020, the weekend after Super Bowl 54, and the regular season will run from 10 weeks to April 12. Two playoff games are scheduled for April 18 and 19, with their championship game on April 26.

Week 1

Saturday February 8

Game Start time television channel Seattle Dragons at D.C Defenders 2 p.m. ET A B C Los Angeles Wildcats in Houston Roughnecks 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday February 9

Game Start time television channel Tampa Bay Vipers in the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET Fox St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades 5 pm. ET ESPN

Week 2

Saturday February 15

Game Start time television channel New York Guardians in D.C.Defensores 2 p.m. ET A B C Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday, February 16

Game Start time television channel Dallas Renegades in Los Angeles Wildcats 3 p.m. ET A B C St. Louis BattleHawks in Houston Roughnecks 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 3

Saturday, February 22

Game Start time television channel Houston Roughnecks in Tampa Bay Vipers 2 p.m. ET A B C Dallas Renegades in Seattle Dragons 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday, February 23

Game Start time television channel New York Guardians in St. Louis BattleHawks 3 p.m. ET ESPN D.C. Defenders in Los Angeles Wildcats 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 4

Saturday, February 29

Game Start time television channel Los Angeles Wildcats in the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET A B C Seattle Dragons in St. Louis BattleHawks 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday March 1

Game Start time television channel Houston Roughnecks in Dallas Renegades 4 p.m. ET FS1 Defenders of D.C. in Tampa Bay Vipers 7 p.m. ET ESPN2

Week 5

Saturday, March 7

Game Start time television channel Seattle Dragons in Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m. ET A B C New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday March 8

Game Start time television channel St. Louis BattleHawks in D.C. Defenders 3 p.m. ET FS1 Tampa Bay Vipers in the Los Angeles Wildcats 9 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 6

Saturday March 14

Game Start time television channel Houston Roughnecks at the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET A B C St. Louis BattleHawks in Tampa Bay Vipers 5 pm. ET FS2

Sunday March 15

Game Start time television channel Dallas Renegades in D.C.Defensores 4 p.m. ET FS1 Los Angeles Wildcats in the dragons of Seattle 7 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 7

Saturday, March 21

Game Start time television channel Dallas renegades in Tampa Bay Vipers 2 p.m. ET A B C Los Angeles Wildcats in St. Louis BattleHawks 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday March 22

Game Start time television channel New York Guardians in Seattle Dragons 3 p.m. ET A B C Defenders of D.C. at Houston Roughnecks 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 8

Saturday March 28

Game Start time television channel Tampa Bay Vipers in D.C.Defensores 2 p.m. ET A B C St. Louis BattleHawks in the New York Guardians 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday March 29

Game Start time television channel Houston Roughnecks in Los Angeles Wildcats 3 p.m. ET A B C Seattle Dragons in Dallas Renegades 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 9

Thursday, April 2

Game Start time television channel Dallas Renegades in Houston Roughnecks 8 p.m. ET Fox

Saturday, April 4

Game Start time television channel Defenders of D.C. in the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET A B C

Sunday April 5

Game Start time television channel Tampa Bay Vipers in St. Louis Battle Hawks 12 p.m. ET ESPN Seattle Dragons in Los Angeles Wildcats 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 10

Thursday, April 9

Game Start time television channel Los Angeles Wildcats in Dallas Renegades 8 p.m. ET Fox

Saturday, April 10

Game Start time television channel Houston Roughnecks in Seattle Dragons 2 p.m. ET A B C

Sunday April 12

Game Start time television channel D.C Defenders in St. Louis BattleHawks TBD A B C New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers TBD FS1

XFL POWER RANKINGS: best and worst lists for entertainment value

XFL 2020 playoff calendar

After the regular season, the two best teams in each division, East and West, will face each other for the right to play for the XFL championship. The east final is scheduled for Saturday April 18, and the west final will be held on Sunday April 19.

The first team of each division will organize their respective division final.

Saturday, April 18

Game Start time television channel East No. 2 in East No. 1 3 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday April 19

Game Start time television channel West No. 2 in West No. 1 3 p.m. ET ESPN

Sunday April 26

Game Start time television channel East to west 3 p.m. ET ESPN

Difference between XFL and NFL

The XFL announced its rules in January, including two key overtime differences and initial kicks. Here is a full explainer about the XFL rules vs. NFL

According to the XFL, its goal is to be "faster, with more plays, less loss, less interruptions and no tricks."

From the official XFL site: "We are analyzing the thousands of suggestions and recommendations we have received from fans, players, coaches and experts on ways to improve the game. In a nutshell: each element of the game is under review to see where we can make improvements. We are already testing every potential change and if we approve it, you will see it. Otherwise, it is garbage. "

The following are possible rule differences between the XFL and the NFL based on various media reports.

– More than one forward pass. The XFL could allow more than one forward pass on a play, provided those passes come from behind the scrimmage line. So, in essence, double passes would be allowed forward on some level. Offensive linemen would not be allowed to advance down the field before a forward pass crosses the line of scrimmage.

– There are no fair catches (like the first time). The kicking team would have to give the returner at least five yards of space to catch the ball.

– Closed kicks. Teams would be separated by five yards on kickoffs instead of 10 yards, and kicks would not be allowed on the side surprise.

– There are no extra points, but you can go for one, two or three. Teams could go for one from the 2-yard line, two from the 5-yard line, or three from the 10-yard line after touchdowns. This would have the potential to be one of the most exciting rule changes.

– Shooting overtime. In overtime, each team would get five plays from the 5-yard line, and they would get one point every time they reached the final zone. The turnovers would also be worth one point each. Both teams would get five attempts, and each team's offense and defense would be on the field at the same time, at the opposite ends of the field. (Think of penalties in football). It could be fun.

– Continuous clock. The clock would run continuously until the two minute mark, at which time the clock would stop after all scrimmage moves.

– 25 seconds game clock. The NFL uses a 40 second clock.

– Instant repeat watch of 30 seconds. No more long pauses for repeat checks.