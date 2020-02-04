Watch Antonio Banderas teach Conan O & # 39; Brien A Chorus Line Choreo

Antonio Banderas It is a multiple talent. Act, sing, dance, own a theater!

During an appearance on Monday Conan, the Pain and glory star served to receive Conan O & # 39; Brien about the theater he bought in Malaga, Spain, and the first show he presented in 2019, the Broadway classic A choir line.

Speaking of owning the theater, Banderas shared: "That is a dream I had for 20 years. I am an actor because of the theater. The movies became an accident, an accident of 112 films, I will say, but an accident. The theater was my beginning as an actor. "

The 2020 Oscar nominee continued explaining his love for the stage. As he said, "the theater is beautiful because it doesn't matter how technology advances in the future, it's just about you and them. There's nothing in between."

"It's something you see and belongs to your memories," added the actor.

Naturally, O & # 39; Brien wanted to know what kind of shows the theater will have in the future.