A comprehensive VAR study has found that 74 percent of fans want the Premier League to continue using the system.

According to Opta data, almost a third of the VAR controls indicated on the big screen in the Premier League overrides the decisions of the referees in the field.

The technology has been active in 250 high-flying games this term and has been put into action on screen 243 times, of which 74 have resulted in a voided result.

Its use was reduced to only 15 checks in September, but it increased month by month, although affected by international breaks, which led to 73 revisions in the month full of December accessories.

That limited use in September contributed to a 53 percent biased decision being overturned, but VAR has increasingly backed the referee in the field since then and only reversed one in four controls last month.

How much do the goals cost?

How many goals have been scored due to VAR? The answer is 39 and six other penalty attempts.

But VAR has also awarded nine goals that were initially discarded and issued another 12 shots after the referee in the field had signaled the game.

Therefore, the net cost of VAR in open game goals is 30 to date, but it has awarded six additional penalties, after deducting the eliminated penalty attempts.

A YouGov survey revealed that fans in the northwest are very dissatisfied with VAR. Manchester United supporters make up a large cohort in that region, but Ole Gunnar's Solskjaer side has benefited more from the technology.

By factoring goals or penalty attempts won and lost with the VAR intervention, United has won three penalties, while Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Watford have won a goal or kick.

Burnley has not won or lost anything so far from Stockley Park, but all the remaining 14 clubs have suffered losses, with Sheffield United and Leicester affected with a deficit of five goals or punctual kicks.

As for players and goal or penalty controversies, Sadio Mane has been inspected more frequently by VAR officials, two of his goals were scored and another given after being initially discarded.

Gabriel Jesus and Jonny Evans have had two goals scored by VAR, while Josh King has benefited and suffered once in equal measure.

Seven players have an excess of goals due to VAR, with Connor Wickham, Dan Gosling, Glenn Murray, Jonjo Shelvey, Jordan Ayew, Kelechi Iheanacho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang each claiming a goal after VAR annulled the referee on the field.