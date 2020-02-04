UN: fighting in northwestern Syria displaces more than 500,000 in 2 months | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTMLa838ee6563216d33f5b28e14d6fc2cc611% %MINIFYHTMLa838ee6563216d33f5b28e14d6fc2cc612%

The United Nations has raised the alarm about a severe humanitarian crisis in northwestern Syria, where a Syrian government backed by Russia against the last stronghold controlled by the country's rebels has forced more than 500,000 people to abandon their homes in two months.

"Since December 1, some 520,000 people have been displaced from their homes, the vast majority – 80 percent – of them women and children," said David Swanson, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Tuesday. .

He added that the last wave of displacement aggravated "an already serious humanitarian situation,quot; that saw more than 400,000 displaced people from late April to late August, many of them on multiple occasions.

Swanson said the UN was alarmed by the plight of more than three million people, half of whom were massively transferred from other parts of Syria that were taken by government forces, who live in Idlib province and its surroundings.

Last Saturday, UNICEF, the UN children's agency, said violence has forced 6,500 children to flee daily, and estimated that 1.2 million children "have a desperate need,quot; amid food, water and food shortages. medicines.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 50 health facilities have suspended their services as of January 31.

"The current situation in northwestern Syria, characterized by lack of access and medicines, lack of hygiene, chaos and mass displacement, presents a significant risk of measles outbreaks, diarrheal diseases and other diseases," said Rick Brennan, regional director of WHO emergencies.

"Northwestern Syria represents one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world, where civilians are suffering at an extraordinary level," he added, calling for "a renewed international commitment to end this protracted and devastating crisis."

Pushing refugees closer to the Turkish border

In recent weeks, Syrian government troops and Allied militias, backed by Russian and other forces, have increased pressure on the last rebel enclave in the country.

They have retaken dozens of villages and some important cities, including the former rebel stronghold of Maaret al-Numan, and are pushing north, sending displaced populations closer and closer to the Turkish border.

Turkey, which hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and distrusts a new influx, has sent military vehicles, trucks and other reinforcements to the region in recent days,

Tensions rose on Monday when Ankara said at least seven Turkish soldiers and a civilian contractor working with the Turkish army were killed by the bombings of Syrian government forces in Idlib.

Turkey retaliated by hitting 54 targets in Idlib and "neutralizing,quot; 76 soldiers of the Syrian government, said the state agency Anadolu, quoted by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The events threaten to cause friction between Turkey and Russia, which have tried to coordinate their actions in Syria even though they support opposite sides in the conflict.