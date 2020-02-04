UN does not take measures on order against Myanmar in Rohingya | Myanmar News

The UN Security Council on Tuesday discussed the order of the International Court of Justice that Myanmar should do everything possible to prevent genocide against Rohingya Muslims, but did not agree on a declaration.

China, an ally of Myanmar, as well as Vietnam, which is a member of the Regional Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) together with Myanmar, objected, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because it was a closed-door meeting.

On the other hand, the members of the Council of the European Union urged Myanmar in a joint statement to reporters to then comply with the measures ordered by the UN high court, stressing that they were "mandatory under international law."

France, Germany, Belgium and Estonia, together with the former member of the Poland council, also urged Myanmar "to take credible measures to bring to justice those responsible for human rights violations."

"Myanmar must address the root causes of its conflicts, in the state of Rakhine, but also in the states of Kachin and Shan," said EU members.

"The responsibility of the perpetrators of violations of human rights and humanitarian law is a necessary part of this process."

Some 740,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after Myanmar security forces launched an offensive against the Muslim minority in August 2017 in response to an attack by an armed Rohingya group. More than one million Rohingya refugees currently live in Bangladesh.

It is suspected that thousands of Rohingyas were killed in the repression that UN researchers described as a genocide.

Refugees reported rapes and fires in Rakhine state by military and local Buddhist militias in Myanmar.

Myanmar has long claimed that Rohingya are "Bengali,quot; immigrants from Bangladesh, despite the fact that their families have lived in the country for generations.

A Rohingya-Muslim family meets at the Thet Kel Pyin IDP camp in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar in January (File: Nyunt Win / EPA)

Almost all Rohingya have been denied citizenship since 1982, which makes them stateless and denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

EU countries said: "Myanmar must also create conditions and facilitate a voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingya to Myanmar."

They also reiterated the Security Council's call for Myanmar to implement the recommendations of the Annan Commission, which requested that Myanmar grant citizenship and guarantee other rights to the Rohingya. before the attacks of August 2017 occurred.

He also urged the government to promote community-led investment and growth to alleviate poverty in Rakhine.