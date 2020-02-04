U.S. Marines UU. They test the ability of the new amphibious vehicle to integrate with naval shipping – Defense Blog

U.S. Marines are currently testing the newest Marine Corps amphibious vehicle, which will replace the current Amphibious Assault Vehicle.

According to a recent press release from the service, the US Marine Corps. UU. With the amphibious vehicle test branch, the support activity of the Marine Corps tactical systems, with the help of the USS Somerset amphibious transport dock (LPD 25), tested the new shore Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicle Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, January 27-28.

The test was the first time that the Marines took the LCA in and out of a naval ship through the deck of the well, evaluating and verifying the ability of the vehicle to integrate with the naval shipment.

"AVTB has been conducting tests with the LCA for approximately three years," said US Navy commander Justin Davis, deputy director of AVTB. "As we seek to replace the inherited platform (Amphibious Assault Vehicle), it goes without saying that the LCA needs to do exactly what the AAV does."

The multi-day test consisted of embarking and disembarking the naval ship and multiple operations on board. The marines carried out the embarkation and disembarkation operations while the ship was moving at various speeds and with the LCAs configured at different weights. While inside the ship, the Marines tested the towing, thrust and traction capabilities of the LCA.

"It's good to see these changes happen within the amphibious community," said Sgt. Nicholas Vickers, a commander of vehicles with AVTB. "We are establishing the standard operating procedures for these vehicles, so that when they reach the Marine Force Fleet, there is a smooth transition."

The LCA has shown in its tests that it provides greater lethality, survivability and maneuverability compared to the AAV. The role of AVTB in the testing of LCAs in its development stage is essential to transmit to the operating forces when it is sent. Performing successful ship-to-shore operations takes ACV one step closer to securing a place in the history of the Marine Corps.