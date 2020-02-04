Trump's plan and the duplicity of the Palestinian Authority | Palestine

%MINIFYHTMLfa8468f08a6b35ff8962601fcadc98bf11% %MINIFYHTMLfa8468f08a6b35ff8962601fcadc98bf12%

With the announcement of the "agreement of the century,quot; by the Trump administration on January 28, the Palestinian Authority (AP) went into action. A few hours after the White House ceremony, in which the president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the details of his plan, the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, said "a thousand no to the agreement of the century."

Then, the Palestinian Authority proceeded to issue a series of threats, including once again to sever ties with Israeli security agencies, and a call for mass demonstrations against the proposed agreement.

%MINIFYHTMLfa8468f08a6b35ff8962601fcadc98bf13% %MINIFYHTMLfa8468f08a6b35ff8962601fcadc98bf14%

However, despite its rhetorical snorts, the Palestinian leadership could not generate a powerful reaction to the scandalous violation of Palestinian rights that Trump's proposal really is. He couldn't even mobilize his own people. Why?

%MINIFYHTMLfa8468f08a6b35ff8962601fcadc98bf15% %MINIFYHTMLfa8468f08a6b35ff8962601fcadc98bf16%

Because for more than 20 years, the PA has been actively involved in the repression of the Palestinian people, while maintaining a close relationship with the Israeli security forces. Their attitude, rhetoric and policies in the past and present have always been directed not to protect the rights and welfare of the Palestinian people, but to maintain power at all costs.

The "agreement of the century,quot; has unmasked the duplicity of the PA and the cost it has had in the Palestinian mass mobilization.

Suppress Palestinian dissent

Since its establishment in 1994 as a result of the disastrous Oslo agreements, the Palestinian Authority has done little more than help Israel pacify the Palestinians while Jewish settlers have seized their land, property and resources. To secure their power, the Palestinian leadership has maintained close cooperation with Israel, torturing Palestinian dissidents and providing intelligence on Palestinian activists.

He has also violently nullified any public protest that threatens his control of power or has been considered a "threat,quot; by the Israelis. He has repeatedly deployed his national guard, riot police and thugs loyal to Fatah, the party that dominates the PA, to suppress dissent.

My first experience of the PA's hard hand was in 2011 during a demonstration in Manmal Square in Ramallah in solidarity with the revolutions in neighboring Arab countries. Hundreds of young people gathered peacefully, singing political slogans, calling for unity between Fatah and Hamas and against the order of Oslo. Within hours we were attacked, harassed and arrested.

In 2012, we went out to protest against the planned visit to Ramallah of Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Shaul Mofaz, a man accused of committing countless crimes against the Palestinians, including the massacre in Jenin during the second Intifada and the killing of several Palestinian leaders. .

We saw his meeting with Abbas as another act of complicity of the Palestinian Authority with the colonial project of settlers of Israel. We went out in droves to protest, but the AP police beat us severely. Later, the intelligence of the AP followed us, harassed us in the streets, called our families and threatened them. Worse, we were slandered on social media platforms as "traitors,quot; working for a "foreign agenda,quot; by the loyalists of the AP.

In 2018, we went out to demonstrate against the complicity of the PA in the Israeli blockade in Gaza, which at this point has meant that the strip cannot live. The Palestinian Authority reduced the salary of employees in Gaza and canceled medical referrals and financial assistance to hundreds of needy families. Due to their narrow partisan interests, two million Palestinians suffered in unbearable living conditions. Our protest was brutally attacked again, we were beaten, dragged through the streets of Ramallah and arrested while seeking treatment for our wounds in the hospital.

These are just a few examples of the PA's systematic campaign to silence and placate the Palestinians in order to provide Israel with a "sense of security." And this does not mean that Hamas is an innocent actor; He has also committed his fair share of repression against the Palestinian population in Gaza and tried to silence criticism.

Palestinian leadership no more

In addition to suppressing Palestinian dissent, the Palestinian leadership, whether in the West Bank or Gaza, has also tried to instrumentalize mass mobilization for its myopic political goals.

Whenever there is a declaration by an international organization that threatens the PA's position as a representative of the Palestinian people (even if they have not chosen), we are witnessing a series of speeches and statements by Palestinian officials calling for protests.

The PA and other Palestinian factions and political parties believe that the Palestinian protest is a weapon they can use whenever they want. They want mass mobilization only when it suits them, not when it is best for the Palestinian people.

The problem is that this attitude, along with years of repression of dissent and harassment of civil society, has added another layer of repression, in addition to Israeli occupation, leaving Palestinians disenchanted and damaging their ability to mobilize effectively for their fight.

Over the years, many stopped seeing a reason to go out because their protest would be brutally repressed or co-opted by the political forces they consider illegitimate.

No wonder, then, that when the PA called for mass mobilization in the streets against the "agreement of the century," few appeared. Today, the PA can only mobilize those loyal to its political structures and its partisan arm: Fatah. To attract a crowd in Ramallah, you have to take people from outside the city.

For now, many Palestinians have lost confidence in the Palestinian leadership. Many know that the PA's threats to sever ties with Israeli intelligence agencies are empty. The last time he did it in 2017, it was discovered that 95 percent of the security coordination with Israel was maintained.

But despite the political and moral bankruptcy of their leaders, the Palestinians have not despaired. They continue their fight for justice, rights and the end of Israeli occupation and apartheid. They continue to mobilize despite their leaders and their complicity with Israel.

The spirit of the Palestinian street is alive, but it can no longer be conjured by duplicate political forces. It will only come out in defense of the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.