Tony Romo accused Jessica Simpson of cheating on him with John Mayer

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback broke up with then-girlfriend Jessica Simpson after discovering she received an email from the creator of hits & # 39; Your Body Is a Wonderland & # 39 ;.

Former footballer Tony Romo called closes with Jessica Simpson because he couldn't believe she wasn't seeing her ex John mayer behind his back.

The pop star and the actress insist that she never cheated the retired quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but could not tell her that she was not yet in contact with the man who called her "sexual napalm" in a Playboy interview.

In her new memory, "Open Book," Jessica reveals that she always told Tony when John contacted her, but things fell apart when he discovered an email from the singer to his girlfriend. "He (Tony) accused me of seeing John behind his back," he explains. "I hadn't fooled Tony at all, but I couldn't lie and say I hadn't even seen him (Mayer)."

"& # 39; Nothing happened & # 39 ;, I said," Jessica wrote in her book. "Tony didn't believe it for a second. And in that second, he broke up with me there. Two years, he left with an email."

"I could trust that Tony would never tell the press that John Mayer caused the breakup. It would imply that it was not enough for me. Tony soon realized that he was telling the truth. Of course I didn't cheat him. But our breakup had been so ugly that I was surprised to realize that it had been necessary. "