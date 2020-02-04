Thousands flee serious flooding in New Zealand | News

The severe flooding forced thousands of residents on the South Island of New Zealand to flee their homes on Wednesday and left hundreds of tourists stranded in the remote Milford Sound.

The Southland region declared a state of emergency after being flooded with more than 1,000 millimeters (39 inches) of rain in 60 hours, causing landslides on large roads and causing rivers to explode on its banks.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML57f712f23be053050123f46bed030b1c11% %MINIFYHTML57f712f23be053050123f46bed030b1c12%

Authorities told residents of the lower areas of Gore and Mataura to evacuate immediately early Wednesday when the waters of the Mataura River peaked, warning those who were downstream in Wyndham to prepare to leave.

"We have issued notices to evacuate and prepare to evacuate 6,000 people throughout the region," a spokeswoman for Emergency Management Southland (EMS) told AFP news agency.

Residents were advised to take medications, clothing and identification documents, then go to higher ground.

Air NZ Gore perspective this morning. pic.twitter.com/8WTxoVw0Rv – Damien O & # 39; Connor (@DamienOConnorMP) February 4, 2020

The power supply to the affected areas was cut off as a precaution and evacuation centers were established in local churches and schools.

An image published online from Gore in Southland showed an overflowing river and threatening to flood several houses.

Flood waters dragged sections of the only road to Milford Sound, a popular hiking spot for international tourists, and EMS said nearly 200 people were being flown to nearby Te Anau.

"The tourists … have been well taken care of," he said.

"The morale has been high among visitors and staff, since they received periodic briefings and have been in contact with friends and family."

Only two minor injuries have been reported after a landslide hit a hut on the Routeburn trail with both people being treated on site.