This Jim Carrey interview is so strange that you need to see it for yourself

Frank Micelotta / Picturegroup / Shutterstock
Alright then!
On Tuesday, Jim Carrey He visited Good morning america and contained nothing. After being presented by the host Michael Strahan, the funny man showed the former athlete that he was happy to be in the GMA Study with serenade. "Strahan,quot; sang in the melody of Foghat& # 39; Slow Ride & # 39; while touching his leg like a guitar. "Take it easy."
Then, before Strahan knew, Carrey jumped out of his seat and pretended he was about to break a soccer ball. Looking at the anchor, he joked: "Come on, man. Let's see if you still have it," to which the former NFL student replied: "I don't want it. I'm afraid. No, trust me." "
Once back in his seat, Carrey interrupted Strahan's presentation by mentioning the Iowa Caucus. Still kidding, the Ace Ventura: pet detective Star said: "I'm glad he didn't become streptococcus. I'm glad of that."
After telling a joke, he finally buckled for the interview. While talking about the topic of his next movie Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey shared that his role as villain Dr. Robotnik inspired him to play the beloved 90s video game with his 9-year-old grandson.
"We've been playing together," he said. "But I'm not motivated to win, that's the problem. He can beat me because I'm Robotnik and every time I get the controls, I just throw that character to the spikes immediately. I have no motivation to win."
But so, Carrey was back out of her seat after realizing that her microphone was not working. Instead of waiting for the audio equipment to turn off the microphone, he rested his face on Strahan's lapel to speak with his, which left the former defensive lineman of the New York Giants uncomfortable.
"I'll just talk like that. Let's watch the video," he said imitating Strahan. "I could not have said it better myself."
Following the clip, Strahan celebrated the Liar Liar Star's passionate fan base, which threw the comedian to another crazy trick. "I love them," he told the crowd. "Especially this guy." After pointing to a child in the audience, Carrey got up and gave the young fan a handshake. Feeling the love, he began to make "The Wave,quot; with the boy.
As the interview ended, Strahan thanked Carrey for making their time together so memorable. "You're funny, man. I could do this all day," he said as he shook the actor's hand. "I think we could all. I feel like I'm receiving a private show."
Trust us, you need to see this for yourself!
Sonic the Hedgehog Arrives in theaters on February 14.
