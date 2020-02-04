This Jim Carrey interview is so strange that you need to see it for yourself

Alright then!

On Tuesday, Jim Carrey He visited Good morning america and contained nothing. After being presented by the host Michael Strahan, the funny man showed the former athlete that he was happy to be in the GMA Study with serenade. "Strahan,quot; sang in the melody of Foghat& # 39; Slow Ride & # 39; while touching his leg like a guitar. "Take it easy."

Then, before Strahan knew, Carrey jumped out of his seat and pretended he was about to break a soccer ball. Looking at the anchor, he joked: "Come on, man. Let's see if you still have it," to which the former NFL student replied: "I don't want it. I'm afraid. No, trust me." "

Once back in his seat, Carrey interrupted Strahan's presentation by mentioning the Iowa Caucus. Still kidding, the Ace Ventura: pet detective Star said: "I'm glad he didn't become streptococcus. I'm glad of that."