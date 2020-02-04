There is no place like Kangaroo Island. Can you survive the fires of Australia?

Kangaroo Island, Australia – Kangaroo Island is Australia in miniature.

It is a wildlife refuge, with its own varieties of kangaroos, echidnas (a spiny anteater) and cockatoos, as well as a population of koalas seen as a disaster insurance that hits the species on the continent. It is a tourist magnet, with luxury cabins on the cliffs and beaches dotted with sea lions. It is an agricultural center that produces veal, wool, grains and honey for suppliers in the home and beyond.

Now, Kangaroo Island is unrecognizable.

Forest fires that burned for weeks consumed half of the island, more than 800 square miles. Two people were killed, dozens of houses were destroyed and the natural parks turned to ashes, covering the landscape with animal carcasses. In a land of bushes that was once full of the activity of insects, birds, reptiles and mammals, there is only silence and the smell of rot.

"Everything is dead," said Simon Kelly, a farmer who lost more than half of his 9,000 sheep and buried them in mass graves.

In this season of unimaginable hells in Australia, perhaps nowhere faces more daunting questions about its future than Kangaroo Island.