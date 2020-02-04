The United States Senate has so far been clearly divided along the lines of the political trial party | Trump News

The United States senators largely joined the party lines on Tuesday when they gave their justifications to vote to acquit or condemn the president for articles of political trial that were approved by the House of Representatives and discussed in a trial of 12 days in the Senate.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, the chief Republican of the chamber, urged his colleagues to acquit the president, warning that the fate of the republic depended on it. Meanwhile, Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer called President Donald Trump a threat to democracy and urged senators to remove him from office.

On Wednesday, the Senate will give its final vote on what is expected to be the last day of the political trial. As a supermajority of 67 votes is required to remove Trump from office, his acquittal is considered almost certain.

"We must vote to reject the abuse of power of the Chamber. Vote to protect our institutions. Vote to reject the new precedents that would reduce the design of the editors to rubble. Vote to prevent the fever of factions from overflowing and burning our republic "McConnell told the camera.

For his part, Schumer said that if interference from foreign elections is allowed, such as the investigations Trump allegedly requested, he will cause Americans to believe that it is not they who choose the leaders of the nation.

"That is the beginning of the end of democracy," Schumer said. "The charges are extremely serious. Interfering with an election, blackmailing a foreign country, interfering with our elections becomes the core of what our democracy is about."

The House of Representatives accused Trump on December 18 of two charges: abuse of power for allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and obstruction of Congress for blocking testimony and documents sought in the investigation. The subsequent Senate trial, which began on January 16, did little to change the partisan dynamics accused of the case.

& # 39; Embarrassing, wrong & # 39;

The senators, who according to official rules are prohibited from speaking on the floor of the Senate during the political trial, had the opportunity to say how they planned to vote after the trial was suspended on Monday.

Trump has obtained almost uniform support among Republican senators, who have a majority of 53 seats in the chamber. However, several Republicans, including Senators Lamar Alexander, Marco Rubio and Rob Portman, He described the president's dealings with Ukraine as inappropriate, and said that such deals are not enough to remove him from office.

In a speech on Monday night, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, once considered a possible decisive vote when Democrats pressed to call more witnesses at the trial, called the president's actions "shameful and erroneous," while He denied the highly partisan process.

However, she said: "I cannot vote to condemn."

In his speech, Republican Senator Rand Paul declared the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint initiated the investigation of the House. Last week, Paul put the name on a written question that will be asked during the trial, but the president of the United States Supreme Court, John Roberts, who presides over the trial, declined to read it.

Democrats have said that identifying the complainant could expose them to retaliation and deter others from reporting irregularities within the government.

Meanwhile, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, one of the few Democrats seen as a possible vote to acquit Trump, on Monday raised the idea of ​​censoring Trump for his actions. However, the proposal has not gained much traction.