The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Porsha Williams, was not surprised by Andy Cohen's claim that he almost fired her

Andy Cohen recently revealed that he almost fired Porsha Williams after his first season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and the revelation is reportedly not surprising Porsha.

"Porsha knew at the time that he was potentially in the hash because there was a lot of talk about his story being slow and not as dramatic as the other ladies," a source told HollywoodLife.

“He had trouble adapting and felt it was because he was new. Because of husband Kordell [Stewart], she knew that she was not the most popular housewife and at that time, she was competing with Kenya Moore, who was also in her first season and came as a fan favorite with guns on fire and that alone it wasn't Porsha. "

Cohen revealed that Porsha managed to change everything during his performance at his first meeting, where he defended himself and explained who he was and what it was.

Porsha quickly became a fan favorite.