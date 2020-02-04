The school officer threatens to shoot the children: "Run … I dare you!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

A South Florida police officer went viral after threatening to shoot a group of high school students.

Here is the video of the officer becoming ballistic

The incident occurred at North Miami Senior High School, and the officer who threatened to shoot the children is assigned to the school.

The video shows a group of children, some just 12 years old, who congregate in front of the public library next to the school.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here