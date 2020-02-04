The school officer threatens to shoot the children: "Run … I dare you!"

A South Florida police officer went viral after threatening to shoot a group of high school students.

Here is the video of the officer becoming ballistic

The incident occurred at North Miami Senior High School, and the officer who threatened to shoot the children is assigned to the school.

The video shows a group of children, some just 12 years old, who congregate in front of the public library next to the school.

The children face two very aggressive police officers from the Miami-Dade schools. And the official woman, who is African American, was completely deranged. She is seen grabbing and mistreating a 14-year-old boy, and holding the child.

Then, the crazed officer turned to the other children and threatened to kill them with shots.

The video shows the policewoman grabbing her gun, as if preparing to kill the children.

The recording picked up the law enforcement officer who said: "Take it away [expletive] before you shoot them all."

Later, he tries to incite the children to a deadly attack and asks them to "run."

