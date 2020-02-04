The pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith blows back the enemies that embarrass her for bursting the baby's bump

The actress of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; She responds to Internet trolls who criticized her for showing her belly on television during a recent interview with British talk show host Graham Norton.
Up News Info –
Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith has responded after the trolls criticized her for showing her belly in a short top during an interview on "The Graham Norton show".
The "Queen & Slim"The star appeared on the British talk show on Friday, January 31, 2020 and wore a short black top and undulating black pants for conversation.
The ensemble highlighted Jodie's blooming bump, but some spectators were not too impressed by the appearance.
"Nobody wants to see your belly," wrote one, while another added: "Don't make me see the Graham Norton show. Don't you respect yourself?
"I don't need to see your bulge in an interview program, thanks," said a third.
Responding to criticism, Jodie defiantly shared a complete picture of her outfit and wrote next: "Give zero f ** ks about your disdain for the bodies of pregnant women on British television."
He concluded his publication with an emoji of a hand with painted nails.
Jodie Turner-Smith responds to those who hate
After her message, many of Jodie's fans supported her, and one of them replied: "You look stunning and beautiful as always, the enemies."
Another added: "If you're proud of your bump and want to show it off, then it's good for you."
Jodie waits for her first child with a husband Joshua Jackson. During her interview on "The Graham Norton Show," the 33-year-old woman seemed to reveal that the baby is a girl.