The new clip "RHOA,quot; shows the continuous tension between Kenya Moore and Marc Daly that led to their current separation

Whew Chile, the drama between the star of "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot;, Kenia Moore, and her separated husband, Marc Daly, continues to unravel in the final season of the show. In a new clip that shows a preview of an upcoming episode, we have another glimpse of how terrible their short-lived union really was.

Kenya Moore and her future ex-husband, Marc Daly, barely lasted a full year of marriage before giving up, despite the birth of their daughter, Brooklyn. Much of the current season of Bravo's hit reality series, "Real Housewives of Atlanta," revolves around the total collapse of Kenya's marriage.

While "RHOA,quot; returns with a new episode this week, an exclusive preview has been released with an extended look at Kenya and Marc as they try (and fail) to plan a joint event in Atlanta. You can remember that Marc is already a successful restaurantman in New York and was considering opening a restaurant in Atlanta when he married Kenya.

In the clip, the ex-couple is seen walking through the empty space of the event while Kenya tries to give her opinion about things and Marc closes it completely at every step, who never lets her speak.

In his direct interview with the camera, Kenya tries to explain "that when Marc is passionate about something, he has a unidirectional mind." Then he shrugs and says, "I don't know,quot; while looking away from the camera visibly embarrassed. .

You can watch the new episode of "RHOA,quot; on February 9th at 8PM in Bravo.

