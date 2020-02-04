The Minister of Defense was on the line, asking millions to help France. Or was he?

PARIS – On the phone, the man who said it was Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French defense minister, rang insistently.

There was a pressing issue of national security, he would say, and the government needed millions of euros for a secret and unofficial operation to deal with it. The money would be returned, but France needed it fast, and no one else could know.

Emails and documents with official addresses and letterheads would soon follow, as would the details to transfer money to bank accounts in countries such as Poland or China. In some cases, the caller would even follow up with a brief and diffuse video call, in which a man who looked like Mr. Le Drian sat in what appeared to be an official ministry office, with a telephone Comical and old on its cover and that of France. Flag in the background.

For many of the celebrities, foreign officials and wealthy entrepreneurs at the other end of the line, the story sounded like an elaborate scam. When consultations were made with the Ministry of Defense, led by the real Mr. Le Drian at the time of the calls, in 2015 and 2016, when François Hollande was president, it was confirmed that the calls were from fraudulent impersonators.