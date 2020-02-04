The future demands its supposed baby mom, Eliza Reign – Here are all the details

It seems that the drama between Future and her supposed baby mom, Eliza Reign is endless, The Shade Room has just reported that the rapper sued her. Check out all the details available below.

In case you didn't know, Eliza could be Future's sixth baby mom.

TSR cites information from TMZ and reports that "Future is so tired of her supposed baby, Eliza Reign, that she has reportedly decided to sue her."

TMZ continues and writes that "According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Future claims that Eliza shares intimate data about him from his alleged private sexual relationship in order to gain influence and squeeze money."

It is also important to take into account the fact that Future did not confirm or deny if he is the father of Eliza's daughter.

Not many people seem to support the future in this matter at this time.

Someone said: ‘He is an enemy. Hate this one more. I wonder why, "and another follower shaded the man, saying," Damn, he really doesn't like this specific baby mom at all from the other 27. "

Another enemy said that Future is the ‘Definition of an F-boy. Why would you sue your son's mother, who you know can't afford to fight in court?

Someone else pointed out the fact that "He is doing everything but taking a paternity test."

A follower seems to support Future and said: "I was doing too many trolling so I wouldn't feel bad."

Someone else posted: futuro The future needs to solve it: he comes for her very strongly Idk maybe because she is dark skinned, but he comes for her, but she won't take the paternity test. This is very revealing! "

In other news, Future is living his best life with Lori Harvey these days.

After reports said the rapper is ready to put a ring on, the two now wear wedding rings.



