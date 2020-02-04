The former star of & # 39; LHHNY & # 39; Brittney Taylor threatens to sue Remy Ma for mentioning the episode!

Brittney F. Taylor, a former cast member of the reality television series VH1, Love & Hip Hop: New York, threatened to sue Remy Ma after Remy mentioned her in the show last night's episode.

Remy addressed her legal problems with Brittney on the show, and Britt shared a clip of the show with her on, and wrote about the clips she would be demanding, calling it "character deformation (sic)."

Of course, it refers to the defamation of the character (which is a totally different thing), but the point is that she is angry and comes for Remy's coins. After his legal threats, Brittney wrote a long publication, criticizing the rapper for raising her while trying to move on with his life. According to Britt, she was "traumatized,quot; but the whole incident between them. She says she has been "raped,quot; enough and just wants to be left alone.