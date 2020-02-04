Home Entertainment The former star of & # 39; LHHNY & # 39; Brittney...

The former star of & # 39; LHHNY & # 39; Brittney Taylor threatens to sue Remy Ma for mentioning the episode!

Brittney F. Taylor, a former cast member of the reality television series VH1, Love & Hip Hop: New York, threatened to sue Remy Ma after Remy mentioned her in the show last night's episode.

Remy addressed her legal problems with Brittney on the show, and Britt shared a clip of the show with her on, and wrote about the clips she would be demanding, calling it "character deformation (sic)."

