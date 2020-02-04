The former president of Kenya, Daniel arap Moi, died at age 95 | Kenya News

The former president of Kenya, Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled the East African country with an iron fist for two decades, died at age 95.

Moi's death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement on the state broadcaster on Tuesday.

"With deep sadness and sadness, I announce the death of a Great African Statesman, HE Mr. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, the Second President of the Republic of Kenya," said the announcement.

"His Excellency the former president died at the Nairobi Hospital at dawn on February 4, 2020, in the presence of his family," he said.

During his 24-year reign, Moi presided over years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption.

Moi, a former school teacher, was the oldest leader in the East African country who ruled Kenya between 1978 and 2002. Moi had been in the hospital for more than a month.

Although critics called him dictator, Moi received strong support from many Kenyans and was seen as a united figure when he took office after President Jomo Kenyatta died in 1978.

However, some allies of the ill Kenyatta tried to change the constitution to prevent Moi, then the vice president, from taking power automatically after Kenyatta's death.

So cautious was Moi in the face of any threat during that uncertain period that he fled his home in the Rift Valley when he learned of Kenyatta's death and returned only after receiving security assurances.

In 1982, the Moi government passed parliament a constitutional amendment that effectively made Kenya a single party state. Later that year, the army stifled an attempted coup d'etat conspired by opposition members and some air force officers. At least 159 people were killed.

The Moi government became more repressive in dealing with dissent, according to a report from the Justice and Reconciliation Commission of Truth of the government that evaluated its government.

Political activists and others who dared to oppose the Moi government were routinely arrested and tortured, according to the report, pointing out illegal arrests and killings, including the murder of a Foreign Minister, Robert Ouko.

"The judiciary became an accomplice in the perpetuation of the violations, while the parliament became a puppet controlled by the hard hand of the executive," the report said.

Corruption, especially illegal land allocation, was institutionalized, according to the report, while economic power was centralized in the hands of a few.

In 1991, Moi yielded to the demands of a multi-party state due to internal pressure, including a demonstration in 1991 during which the police killed more than 20 people and the external pressure of the West.

The multi-party elections in 1992 and 1997 were marred by the political and ethnic violence that critics claimed were caused by the state.

When Moi left power in 2002, corruption had left the economy of Kenya, the most developed in East Africa, with negative growth.

Moi often blamed the West for the bad publicity and economic difficulties that many Kenyans had to endure during their rule.

As with its predecessor, Kenyatta, many government projects, buildings and bills and coins were named in honor of Moi.

Fed up, the Kenyans voted in favor of a new constitution that was implemented in 2010 and made provisions to ban personality cults.