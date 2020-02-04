The death toll from coronavirus reaches 427 and more than 20,000 confirmed cases worldwide

%MINIFYHTMLbfef0b803e26b99fca47b84ace22e65a11% %MINIFYHTMLbfef0b803e26b99fca47b84ace22e65a12%

# Roommates, things continue to get even more serious about the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus. According to new reports, the death toll has now increased to 427, and worldwide cases are thousands.

The severity of the coronavirus can no longer be ignored, since the deaths of those who contracted the virus continue to reach alarming levels. @TIME reports, a 39-year-old Hong Kong resident, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus on January 31S tHe died earlier this week after visiting Wuhan, China, his death makes the second death by coronavirus outside of mainland China.

His death also officially raises the number of deaths from coronavirus to 427. Currently, more than 20,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide. In addition, the coronavirus has spread to at least 24 countries outside of China, and it was confirmed that Japan and Thailand have the highest number of cases with 20 and 19, respectively. Meanwhile, here in the USA. UU., The number of confirmed cases is currently 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the USA. UU. They recently confirmed the second case of coronavirus from person to person earlier this week. The first American to be diagnosed with the coronavirus has been discharged from the hospital.

As it has been determined that the outbreak originated in China, even those who have not traveled there recently are at risk. A patient in California tested positive for the virus despite not traveling there recently. However, that patient is married to someone who recently traveled to China and his spouse had already tested positive for respiratory disease related to the virus.

Roommates, what do you think about this?