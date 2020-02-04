Home Entertainment The controversial Russell Simmons documentary acquired by HBO

The controversial Russell Simmons documentary acquired by HBO

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

HBO acquired the controversial Russell Simmons documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week.

The document, entitled On The Record, focuses on allegations of rape and sexual assault that several women say they suffered at the hands of Simmons. The film will be released on Apple + TV, but after Oprah Winfrey moved away from the project, Apple always washed her hands.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©