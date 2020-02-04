HBO acquired the controversial Russell Simmons documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week.

The document, entitled On The Record, focuses on allegations of rape and sexual assault that several women say they suffered at the hands of Simmons. The film will be released on Apple + TV, but after Oprah Winfrey moved away from the project, Apple always washed her hands.

"The fierce determination of Drew Dixon and all the women who bravely decided to share their stories on On the Record moved us deeply," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, in a statement from The Guardian.

Last month, Winfrey was inaccurate about his reasons for moving away from On The Record, but says he still believes in the accounts of all victims.

"This is not a victory for Russell," he said. “I unequivocally say that I did not retire because of Russell. This is not a victory lap for him. Russell Simmons can't silence me after everything I've been through. "