The Beach Boys founder begs fans to boycott the Band Band hunting event

Eager to stop the band's planned performance at the International Safari Club Convention, former member Brian Wilson asks fans to join him and Al Jardine to sign an opposite petition.

Brian Wilson has asked The children of the beach Fans will sign a petition for the band to stop playing at a hunter's convention later this week, ending February 7.

The former singer group, now directed by Mike LoveHe will be presented Wednesday at the International Safari Club Convention in Reno, Nevada, and Wilson is eager to stop the concert, revealing that he and his former band mate from The Beach Boys Al Jardine They are "emphatically opposed to hunting."

"There is nothing we can do personally to stop the program, so join us to sign the petition," Brian tweeted, sharing a link to the Change.org campaign to remove the program.

The International Safari Club Convention will include an opening speech by Donald Trump and present "870 companies … that sell trophy hunting vacations and wildlife body parts, including animal heads."

The man behind the petition also urged The Beach Boys manager, Elliott Lott, to consider the costs of boycotts of the band if Love and his group ignore the request and act.

Eduardo Goncalves, who has already accumulated more than 60,000 signatures, 15,000 less than his goal, also feels that Love and his bandmates should "publicly declare their opposition to this & # 39; sport & # 39; sick of killing animals for & # 39; fun & # 39; ".