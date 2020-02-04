Tekashi69 will move from New York with & # 39; Fort Knox-Like Security & # 39; after getting out of jail

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; FEFE & # 39 ;, who is ordered to serve two years behind bars on charges of organized crime and firearms, is expected to be released in the summer of 2020.

Up News Info –

The besieged rapper Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine According to reports, he plans to leave New York once he gets out of jail.

The "FEFE" star, real name Daniel Hernández, has been held in an undisclosed private prison for security reasons since he was ordered to serve two years behind bars for charges of organized crime and firearms in December 2019.

However, he is expected to be released this summer, with sources close to the star telling TMZ that he is planning to leave his hometown of Brooklyn as soon as he leaves.

The decision is based primarily on your safety, but every move made by the star will have to be approved by the federal probation department. According to experts, Tekashi will take security measures to prevent people from knowing their location.

Apparently, the star will also employ a team of former law enforcement officers or former military personnel licensed to carry firearms, in what has been described as "security similar to Fort Knox."

He will also take into account his safety in plans to revive his career, and although, according to reports, he has promised to enter the studio to complete the records in his music contract once it is released, he does not plan to perform live performances.