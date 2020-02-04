Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine plans to leave New York once he gets out of...

Tekashi 6ix9ine plans to leave New York once he gets out of prison!

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine won't be near New York when he gets out of prison later this year, and he's already making plans to get out of the Big Apple.

The rapper fears what might happen to him when he goes out and will reinforce his safety when he goes out. As he will continue on probation supervised when he is released, his plans must receive the green light from the authorities first.

