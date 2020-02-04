Tekashi 6ix9ine plans to leave New York once he gets out of prison!

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine won't be near New York when he gets out of prison later this year, and he's already making plans to get out of the Big Apple.

The rapper fears what might happen to him when he goes out and will reinforce his safety when he goes out. As he will continue on probation supervised when he is released, his plans must receive the green light from the authorities first.

It had been reported last year that the feds had offered protection to Tekashi's witnesses, but allegedly rejected it. According to the media, 6ix9ine wants to "just want legitimate police officers or former military officers licensed to carry firearms."

Tekashi upset all gang affiliates when he became a state witness against the members in exchange for a much shorter sentence for him. His actions left hip hop divided, and most agreed that the robbery of his team was not right.