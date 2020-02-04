Tarek El Moussa is presented only by Flipping 101 New Series

Tarek The Moussa He is dating alone. A year after its solo HGTV pilot was first announced, the network revealed Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa It is coming to the air in March 2020.
The new show takes the skill of El Moussa (it has more than 500 successful launches to its name) and puts it to the test while advising the fins of the house for the first time. According to HGTV, the series will introduce El Moussa helping newbies navigate costly mistakes while they work to get the property renewed in the market. "Facing obstacles at every step, from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to rotting roofs and deteriorated interiors, these newcomers need Tarek's valuable experience to transform their risky investments into big rewards," HGTV said in a press release.
The first episode, aired on Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. On HGTV, it starts with a young couple who bought a century-old Craftsman-style house without being seen. The Moussa then tries to install a suitable garage instead of a party room and use the history of the house instead of a too modern design. Later this season, El Moussa helps the fins whose property catches fire in the middle of the renovation, another house turns to the previous occupants where animals are hoarded and a house where reindeer costs blow the entire budget.
"I am sharing every lesson I have learned to help novice flippers survive unharmed to their projects," El Moussa said in a statement. "I will show you how to take the worst of the worst and make a mountain of money making your homes the best on the block."
The Moussa and ex-wife Christina Anstead rose to fame in Flip or Flop. The two still work together in the home renovation program and Anstead heads his own solo series, Christina on the coast, too.
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa premieres on Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.