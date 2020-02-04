Sydney Hightower criticizes that he lied about lasting racism and intimidation

ABC / Maarten de Boer
Everyone's experience is yours.
The Bachelor& # 39; s Sydney Hightower He is clearing up a recent online dispute that he did not really face racism or bullying as a student. In last week's reality show episode, she talked about being bullied in high school, but after an old classmate accused her of lying about her past and published photos of your old yearbook page, she is now fighting.
"It feels ridiculous, I even have to address this. But correct, I won a beauty contest in my last year of high school," he said. wrote in a thread on Twitter. "That was voted by 5 judges. Not by my teammates. Winning a contest based on external beauty does not take away the racial harassment and isolation I have been through."
She continued: "I was also on the animation team in high school and in many high school clubs. You would do everything possible to fit in, and I tried. I won contests because of my & # 39; appearance & # 39; and I was in clubs because I wanted a scholarship to enter university, not because my classmates accepted me.
Then he went on to detail the specific ways in which she was intimidated by her classmates throughout her education. "Does anyone in my high school want to get the videos of girls filling my locker with Oreo cookies, tearing apart my house, pushing me into the halls?" She wrote. "Do teachers literally refer to me as mestizo? Call my mother the worst names I've heard in my life? I doubt it."
When it comes to letting people from his past dictate his future, Sydney was quite clear about his position. "Making things clear. I have been through many things in the city where I grew up and I will not allow my story, or others, to diminish due to one of the same girls, with the same mentality as the people who terrified me." It doesn't happen, "he explained about his decision to speak.
You may have gone to the program to find love, but now you are using that platform to help educate and advocate. "This is extremely vile and the language used in these should never be repeated, I cannot believe that human beings do not even speak in this way," he shared. "But this is the kind of thing I've been through, but all my life, and the kind of messages I have to read for hundreds. Every day. No one deserves this."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML3104454ff3056d36f845535d8d43052817%