Sydney Hightower criticizes that he lied about lasting racism and intimidation

The Bachelor& # 39; s Sydney Hightower He is clearing up a recent online dispute that he did not really face racism or bullying as a student. In last week's reality show episode, she talked about being bullied in high school, but after an old classmate accused her of lying about her past and published photos of your old yearbook page, she is now fighting.

"It feels ridiculous, I even have to address this. But correct, I won a beauty contest in my last year of high school," he said. wrote in a thread on Twitter. "That was voted by 5 judges. Not by my teammates. Winning a contest based on external beauty does not take away the racial harassment and isolation I have been through."

She continued: "I was also on the animation team in high school and in many high school clubs. You would do everything possible to fit in, and I tried. I won contests because of my & # 39; appearance & # 39; and I was in clubs because I wanted a scholarship to enter university, not because my classmates accepted me.