Super Bowl sign language artist condemns Fox for excluding performance

Christine Sun Kim He is expressing his "big disappointment,quot; in Fox Sports for not including his performance in the 2020 Super Bowl.

%MINIFYHTMLfea142d6351e00ab8f82e36c0f16370113% %MINIFYHTMLfea142d6351e00ab8f82e36c0f16370114%

In an article written for The New York Times, the American sign language artist says she was "angry and exasperated,quot; to learn that they were not presenting their performance in the game's broadcasts. He also notes: "In what was supposed to be a & # 39; bonus feed & # 39; dedicated to my full performance on the Fox Sports website, the cameras were cut to show close-ups of the players about halfway through each song. "

%MINIFYHTMLfea142d6351e00ab8f82e36c0f16370115% %MINIFYHTMLfea142d6351e00ab8f82e36c0f16370116%

"Why have sign language performance that is not accessible to anyone who wants to see it? It's 2020: we have had the technology to do it for decades," he writes.

Christine also reveals that she hesitated to accept acting in the Super Bowl, citing her support for Colin Kaepernick. "Being deaf in the United States has always been political, and I needed to process some internal conflict before accepting. I knew that some musical artists had rejected opportunities to play in the game last year in support of Colin Kaepernick," the artist shares. "I was wondering if I should do the same."