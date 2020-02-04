Stephen King leaves Facebook due to privacy concerns

WENN / HRC

The world-famous horror author announces that he leaves the social media platform in a tweet, citing the & # 39; false information flow & # 39; as the reasons why he makes the decision.

Stephen King has followed in the footsteps of Mark hamill Y Jim Carrey in getting rid of Facebook. The world-famous horror author officially deleted his account on the social networking site on Monday, February 3, just a few days after he blamed the privacy issues for having made the decision.

"I leave Facebook," the 72-year-old novelist announced his move on Twitter on Friday, January 31. "I don't feel comfortable with the avalanche of false information that is allowed in your political advertising, nor do I trust your ability to protect the privacy of your users. Follow me (and Molly, also known as The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if I they want. "

Facebook has been in trouble for weeks after it defended its decision to allow politicians to post ads containing false statements under freedom of expression. "In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies must design their own policies," said product management director Rob Leathern in a blog post in early January.

"We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to listen to those who want to direct them, warts and all that, and that what they say should be analyzed and discussed in public," Leathern continued. "We are not deaf to that and will continue to work with regulators and policy makers in our ongoing efforts to help protect the elections."

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg also defended his company's policy: "I don't think people want to live in a world where you can only say things that technology companies decide are 100 percent true," he told The Washington Post in 2019. "And I think those tensions are something we have to live with."

King's decision came only weeks after Hamill announced his decision to delete his account due to his political advertising policies. On January 12, the star of "Star Wars" tweeted: "I am so disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values ​​earnings more than the truthfulness that I have decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a great & # 39; Who cares? & # 39; for the world in general, but I'll sleep better at night. "

Carrey, meanwhile, left the social networking site two years earlier. In 2018, he shared with his followers: "I am turning over my @facebook actions and deleting my page because @facebook benefited from Russian interference in our elections and they are still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors to whom they care that our future does the same. #unfriendfacebook ".