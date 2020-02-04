Sri Lanka discards the Tamil national anthem on Independence Day | News

%MINIFYHTML8817946a34b738ef95de787ee326628a11% %MINIFYHTML8817946a34b738ef95de787ee326628a12%

The new Sri Lankan government refused to sing the national anthem in Tamil, the country's second national language, during the island's Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, a departure from the previous government that sang the anthem in both languages The country's main leaders to promote ethnic harmony in the country. Aftermath of a civil war of decades.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected last year largely with the votes of the Sinhalese Buddhist majority.

Minority Tamils ​​voted overwhelmingly against him. Gotabaya was a senior civil defense officer and played an important role in the defeat of the Tamil Tigers rebels.

Thousands of Tamil ethnic civilians were killed or disappeared in the war that ended in 2009.

The 72nd anniversary of the country of independence of Great Britain was celebrated in the capital, Colombo, with military parades and air shows.

Gotabaya said in his speech that he is the president of all communities, reiterating a feeling he made in his electoral speech.

"I have the vision that I should serve as the leader of the country that cares for all citizens instead of serving as a political leader concerned only with a particular community," he said.

"As President today, I represent the entire nation of Sri Lanka, regardless of ethnicity, religion, party affiliation or other differences," Rajapaksa said.

Gotabaya supporters opposed singing the national anthem in the Tamil language during the previous administration.

Tamil politicians had asked Gotabaya to continue the practice of singing the Tamil translation of the national anthem recognized by the constitution to give the Tamil community a sense of belonging to the country after decades of distancing themselves from the state.

In a separate place, a group of civil activists from the Sinhalese and Tamil communities sang both versions of the anthem in a show of support for the Tamils.

Tamil tiger rebels waged a 26-year civil war to create an independent state for ethnic Tamils, complaining of systemic marginalization by the state controlled by the Sinhalese majority since independence.

Sri Lankan troops crushed the rebels in 2009 with Gotabaya playing a key role as a defense bureaucrat in the government led by his brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Mahinda currently serves as prime minister.

According to conservative estimates by the United Nations, about 100,000 people died in the civil war.

Both the government and the rebels were accused of committing serious human rights violations.