South African court issues arrest warrant for Jacob Zuma

JOHANNESBURG – A judge in South Africa on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Jacob Zuma, the former president, for not appearing in court for a corruption case he has tried to avoid for months, most recently claiming he is ill.
The order, requested by the National Tax Authority, does not take effect until the case resumes on May 6, the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported.
Mr. Zuma is said to be in Cuba seeking medical treatment, according to the state broadcaster, but the prosecutor requested that his health records be shown as evidence of his claim that he is ill.
One of the prosecutors, Billy Downer, told Pietermaritzburg High Court that Mr. Zuma's legal team had said the former president would be out of the country for treatment until mid-March, local media reported. According to Mr. Zuma's team, he had two operations in early January before going abroad. But the judge questioned a letter from a military hospital in the administrative capital, Pretoria, explaining Mr. Zuma's absence, noting that he had no date.
Mr. Zuma's lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, told the state broadcaster that his side was not happy with the arrest warrant.
"That is sending a wrong message that our courts have no sympathy or compassion, and that is not something to be held," he said.
Mr. Zuma's medical team will determine his fitness to appear in court in May, Mr. Mantsha added.
It was not clear when the former president of Cuba would return. According to the South African Department of Justice, the two countries have negotiated but have not signed an extradition agreement.
Mr. Zuma, 77, whose previous court appearances have been marked by challenging speeches and chants and dances from crowds of followers, has vanished to the background as his legal challenges to corruption charges have failed.
At the end of last year, a court dismissed Mr. Zuma's attempt to appeal a ruling that cleared the way for prosecution. He is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales through his former financial advisor Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of fraud and corruption in 2005.
Mr. Zuma denies the charges of corruption, money laundering and extortion related to a 1999 arms deal when he was vice president. He said his case has been harmed by long delays in bringing the matter to trial. He has also made claims of political interference.
The charges against Mr. Zuma were initially rejected by prosecutors almost a decade ago in a contentious decision that opened the way for him to become president. Prosecutors returned to the case after his rocky presidency ended.
Zuma, who took office in 2009, resigned in 2018 under pressure from his African National Congress party after a widespread public protest over separate allegations of mismanagement and corruption that affected state-owned companies.
Corruption is estimated to cost South Africa billions of dollars.
South Africa and its economy, the most developed in sub-Saharan Africa, have struggled to recover under Mr. Zuma's successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who apologized for the mismanagement of the past and promised a review that some critics have said will take to arrive.
The scandals fueled the outrage and also damaged the reputation of the A.N.C., which has ruled South Africa since the harsh white minority government system known as apartheid ended in 1994.
The scandals also seriously damaged investor confidence.