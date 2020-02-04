South African court issues arrest warrant for Jacob Zuma

JOHANNESBURG – A judge in South Africa on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Jacob Zuma, the former president, for not appearing in court for a corruption case he has tried to avoid for months, most recently claiming he is ill.

The order, requested by the National Tax Authority, does not take effect until the case resumes on May 6, the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Mr. Zuma is said to be in Cuba seeking medical treatment, according to the state broadcaster, but the prosecutor requested that his health records be shown as evidence of his claim that he is ill.

One of the prosecutors, Billy Downer, told Pietermaritzburg High Court that Mr. Zuma's legal team had said the former president would be out of the country for treatment until mid-March, local media reported. According to Mr. Zuma's team, he had two operations in early January before going abroad. But the judge questioned a letter from a military hospital in the administrative capital, Pretoria, explaining Mr. Zuma's absence, noting that he had no date.