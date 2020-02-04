Sources claim that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doing better than ever

Will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together? Fans have been wondering what has been going on among the old love birds. ME! Online recently reported that Travis and Kylie Jenner have been on very friendly terms after their recent separation.

Kylie and Travis provoked reconciliation speculation last weekend when they were both at their daughter's birthday party. A source who spoke with the media claims that the couple, unfortunately, are not coming back together, but they are doing a great job to get along for the sake of their children.

The source added that Stormi Webster is almost like the glue that holds them together. In fact, the same source argued that their most recent birthday party, especially event planning, brought them together again in a friendly way.

The breakup of Kylie and Travis was a big surprise for many of their fans. For months, they seemed the strongest couple of entertainment companies. However, the privileged information mentioned above states that the couple is very happy with their current location.

They have talked about reconciliation, but for the most part, they simply "follow the flow,quot; and keep it light and easy. In addition, the insider states that the couple has immense care and mutual love. The feelings are definitely still there.

"It is inevitable that they will be together again," the source added. As previously reported, Stormi had his second birthday party earlier this week, and was full of celebrities, including Cardi B, who brought his daughter, Kulture Kiari.

Cardi joked on his social media platform that he was so happy to see his daughter making friends with the rich. Regarding their communications these days, insider information explained that Kylie and Travis live in separate houses, but face time and text messages on a regular basis.

Earlier today, Kylie also sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in which he talked about his relationship with the Astroworld rapper Kylie shared that she and Travis were like "best friends,quot; right now. They are doing everything possible to ensure that Stormi grows up in a comfortable and safe home.



