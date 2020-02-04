Singing the song by Daniel arap Moi | Kenya

The death of the former president of Kenya, Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, in a private hospital in the capital, Nairobi, will surely reopen old wounds in the country's national psyche. Having chaired a brutal, 24-year-old kleptocracy who terrorized, murdered and tortured thousands and impoverished millions, history is unlikely to be kind to him.

Many Kenyans refer to their mandate as Nyayo's mistake, with Nyayo being Swahili by "steps." Nyayo was his call to concentration when he became president in 1978 after the death of his predecessor, Jomo Kenyatta, father of the current president, Uhuru Kenyatta. Moi promised to follow the ways of the elder Kenyatta and was true to his word: use the resources of the state to greatly enrich himself, his family and his cronies, while at the same time relentlessly crushing any opposition.

His approach to the government was encapsulated in a famous statement he did in 1984: "I call all ministers, assistant ministers and anyone else to sing like parrots. During the Mzee Kenyatta period, I persistently sang Kenyatta's melody … If I had sung another song, do you think Kenyatta would I would have gone "by myself? Therefore, you should sing the song that I sing. If I put an end point, you must put an end point. This is how the country will move forward. The day you become a big person, you will have freedom sing your own song and everyone will sing it too. "

Today, in death, the former dictator not only escaped justice but also left a country that still sings his song. More than 17 years after being forced to leave office, Kenya remains a country where power is exercised primarily for the benefit of those who exercise it rather than for the benefit of its citizens.

It is a nation of nearly 50 million disposable people where the richest one percent, the vast majority whether political or closely linked to them, can control anywhere between half and two thirds of the wealth of the nation. It is a country made in his image where an official from Kenya, who gets one of the highest salaries for a member of parliament in the world, can blatantly shoot a citizen in a disco

However, despite scores from public records documenting Moi's tyranny, including the report of a Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission, there will be little in the way of official recognition of the Nyayo Error.

The media and the Kenyan government are already working hard to disinfect their legacy. President Kenyatta has put the ball in motion, issuing a proclamation declaring "a period of national mourning from today until his funeral day,quot; and declaring that the Kenyans and Africans "were immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the late Mzee Moi; who spent most of his adult life serving Kenya and Africa ".

Kenyatta's praise of the "firm hand (which) guided Kenya through the restoration of multiparty,quot; conveniently eliminates the fact that Moi jailed, tortured, exiled and killed those who demanded the end of their dictatorship of a single party.

After local and international pressure forced him to allow opposition parties, he promoted violence under the guise of "tribal clashes,quot; to ensure his re-election, killing hundreds and displacing hundreds of thousands.

The Kenyan media are largely following Kenyatta's leadership in laundering this past. The Nation Media Group in a sentence He has stated that "Moi's defining legacy was the introduction of multiparty politics," rather than his opposition to it. The morning shows have praised him as a great statesman and as one who made Kenya "an island of peace in a sea of ​​chaos," conveniently ignoring the many massacres of civilians during his tenure in places like Wagalla and garissa

However, there is some resistance to this call for national amnesia. Many members of the famous vocal Kenyans on Twitter #KOT refuse to dance at the official rate. There, some choose to remember Nyayo's mistake as it really was: an ignorant period characterized by fear, pain and death.

They choose to remember that the current crop of politicians, including some who fought against Moi, became their protectors once they were out of power. In 2006, for example, the nemesis turned into Kenyatta's friend, Raila Odinga, publicly proclaimed that I had saved Moi "when the government wanted to take away their homes and sue him for Goldenberg during my days as Minister of Roads," referring to one of the biggest corruption scandals of Nyayo's mistake in which an estimated $ 1 billion It was paid between 1991 and 1993 as compensation for fictitious exports of gold and diamonds.

This refusal of the ruling classes in Kenya to allow a national adjustment of accounts with the past is, in part, the root of the country's inability to overcome Moi's legacy. Instead, they faithfully follow in their footsteps and put themselves in their shoes. Having stolen the future of Kenya, they are now trying steal your past through the institution of an "official history,quot; that, given its history, will be little more than a laundering of tyranny.

Coinciding as it does with the 135th anniversary of the Berlin conference which divided Africa into colonial fiefdoms, Moi's death should be a moment of deep reflection on the path the state has followed since then. However, that will not happen until the Kenyans have the courage to have a clear view of the past. As noted by the analyst and researcher, Rashid Abdi tweeted, "Resisting the sanitization of the dictatorship and the official espionage of #Moi hagiography today is a revolutionary act."

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.