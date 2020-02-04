Simone Biles shows how amazing it is in a new video of his training for the 2020 Summer Olympics

%MINIFYHTML6d793946758ec268814ce941c929923011% %MINIFYHTML6d793946758ec268814ce941c929923012%

There are still several months left for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but when you're Simone Biles, the Olympic gold medalist gymnast and, in general, the most decorated gymnast in history, you start early. In a new video posted on social networks, Simone showed how amazing it is and what we can expect this summer.

Simone Biles is the definition of #BlackGirlMagic. She has always left her mark on the sport of gymnastics by breaking virtually all world records and winning more gold medals than anyone else. Therefore, it is not surprising that he is already preparing to storm the 2020 Summer Olympics.

%MINIFYHTML6d793946758ec268814ce941c929923013% %MINIFYHTML6d793946758ec268814ce941c929923014%

Posting on his Twitter account, Simone shared a video of his training with an amazing vault performance that must be seen to be believed.

%MINIFYHTML6d793946758ec268814ce941c929923015% %MINIFYHTML6d793946758ec268814ce941c929923016%

In the short clip, she turns around so many times that you might wonder if the video has accelerated, but, of course, that is not the case, only Simone shows exactly why she is the absolute GOAT. The movement he executed in the video is actually called Yurchenko double bite, which he made without problems.

You can remember that last fall, Simone killed him at the World Championship in Stuttgart, Germany, where he became the most decorated gymnast in the history of the championship, winning a record of five gold medals only in the events of 2019. It is safe To say that the 2020 Summer Olympics will also be known as Simone Biles Show … and we can't wait!

Roommates, what do you think about this?