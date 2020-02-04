Shannen Doherty says he is "dying,quot; of cancer in an insurance lawsuit

Shannen Doherty is revealing the severity of his cancer in a lawsuit filed against State Farm Insurance.

According to the judicial documents obtained by E! News, Doherty's lawyers reveal, "is dying of stage 4 terminal cancer."

"Instead of living his remaining years peacefully in his home, Doherty is still displaced and struggling with his insurance company," they continue. Their legal representatives also claim that they were forced to pay out-of-pocket costs for the necessary repairs to their home and their belongings after they suffered damage during the Woolsey fire in 2018.

As Doherty pointed out in his interview with ABC News, she believes that State Farm owes her more money. She said ABC News"I contacted my insurance company. I called, they moved me from the claims adjuster to the claims adjuster. I ended up suing State Farm. The result has been one of the most horrible processes I've been through."