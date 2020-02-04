Shannen Doherty and more cancer survivors who have inspired us

Shannen Doherty You are ready to beat cancer once again.

Tuesday morning Good morning america, the actress shared a difficult health update for her fans and followers.

"It will come out in a matter of days or a week that has stage 4," he revealed in the morning program. "My cancer came back and that's why I'm here."

In 2015, Shannen revealed that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer. But in April 2017, the actress announced that she was in remission.

"We only live once, Snoopy," a photo is read on Shannen's Instagram after the news was revealed today. "Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!"

According to the BH90210 star, she has been fighting privately against the disease for over a year while filming the popular reboot. "It's hard because I thought that when I finally left I would have worked 16 hours a day and people can see that and say:" Oh my God, she can work and other people with stage 4 can work ". Shannen continued. "Our life does not end at the moment we receive that diagnosis. We still have some life to do."