Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan go out for a gym session

Bradley Lamb
Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan go out for a gym session

Bollywood boys surely know that if there is one thing, which is important in the entertainment world, apart from the impressive acting skills, it is good looks. The actors and actresses sweat every day in the gym to achieve the perfect physique and figure. Today too, we took two boys from B-town, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor, when they left for a gym session.


Although both were photographed in different gyms in the city, they looked really amazing as they flaunted sportswear. While Shahid opted for a gray outfit, Varun went completely black. Check out the photos below.


