Selena Gomez launches her own beauty line

Broadimage / Shutterstock
Watch it now!
Selena Gomez He is adding a new title to his constantly growing curriculum: beauty mogul. The singer is launching her own beauty line, so start storing your coins and make room in your makeup drawers.
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old pop star made people talk after changing her Renaissance browse the Instagram account. His name is now: RareBeauty.
The description of the new brand says: "Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez … Soon in the summer of 2020 only in Sephora and RareBeauty.com,quot;.
Moments after updating the account, he went to his personal Instagram page to finally share the great news.
"Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and I can officially say that Rare Beauty will launch in the stores @sephora in North America this summer," he shared, along with a behind-the-scenes video of his test products and creating his concept.
"Follow @rarebeauty and be part of our beautiful community," he continued. "Here is a small preview. There is more to share And I can't wait."
During the summer, fans went crazy when they filed a registered trademark of "Selena Gomez,quot; with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 11, a week and a half before their 27th birthday.
The registered trademark was presented under its production company, July Moon Productions.
So what will your beauty line imply? According to registered brand products, fans can expect to buy "fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skin care preparations, body care preparations,quot; and many other goodies.
In his behind-the-scenes Instagram video, he seemed to display multi-colored lipsticks, concealers, cheek products and more.
However, at this time, it is not clear which products will launch things for launch.
The news about Selena's own beauty line is not a surprise, considering that she has worn bolder makeup looks in recent months.
Its most dazzling appearance occurred during the Cannes Film Festival 2019.
Attending the main event for the first time, he put on a dramatic appearance that certainly made a great entrance. She played her lips with bold colors, shook fascinating shadows and wore exaggerated cat eyes, to name a few. Of course, your makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, was to thank for its beauty looks.
In addition, he has been having much more fun with color than in recent years. For this year's We Day California, the 27-year-old actress improved her Dior navy blue dress by adding a bright indigo lining to her already bold cat's eye.
But even when you're not playing with color, your makeup is still perfect. While in New York by The dead do not die At the premiere, she wore a fresh-faced makeup that gave it a bright glow from the inside. From his eyeshadow to his outline, he swayed with warm neutrals.
Since her dress was fabulous, it made sense to leave the focus as a whole.
However, it will be interesting to see what kind of products Selena presents for its initial launch and if they will match its recent appearance. However, no matter what, it seems that you plan to spread a positive message with your brand.
"Our mission is to shape the conversations around beauty, self-acceptance and mental health," reads the legend of Rare Beauty. "We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to each other and less alone in the world."
With many celebrities taking advantage of the world of beauty, it will be fun to see what she brings to the market. And fortunately, for makeup enthusiasts, this is not their first time at the rodeo.
In 2011, Selena launched a homonymous fragrance. In fact, she asked her fans to help her create the aroma by choosing the ingredients.
However, no matter what you launch, the Selenators and beauty lovers will be ready for your brand's debut.
%MINIFYHTML61fc839069f8583b2d40055c19ac39e017%