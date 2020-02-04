Sadr supporters take the iconic building of Tahrir Square | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTML70ab7965641eb1dced62dde58d52952b11% %MINIFYHTML70ab7965641eb1dced62dde58d52952b12%
Anti-government protesters in Tahrir Square in Baghdad lament their loss of control over the "Turkish restaurant,quot; building, which had provided them with a view on the demonstrations in the square below.
Supporters of Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr had evicted the protesters from the building and now maintain control over him.
%MINIFYHTML70ab7965641eb1dced62dde58d52952b13%%MINIFYHTML70ab7965641eb1dced62dde58d52952b14%
Simona Foltyn from Al Jazeera reports from Baghdad, Iraq
%MINIFYHTML70ab7965641eb1dced62dde58d52952b15% %MINIFYHTML70ab7965641eb1dced62dde58d52952b16%