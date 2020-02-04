Rush Limbaugh announces that he has advanced lung cancer and takes a break from the radio show

Conservative radio show Rush Limbaugh surprised his 27 million listeners on Monday when he announced that he had been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer." The 69-year-old man shared the news at the end of his three-hour daily talk show, and said he would take a short break for treatment.

Limbaugh began the segment by telling his listeners that it was one of his most difficult days in recent memory because he knew that this moment was approaching. He said he doesn't like to talk about himself and do things about him, but he knows that during his 31 years on the radio an "incredible link,quot; has developed between him and his audience.

Radio talk show host @RushLimbaugh He announced today that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Rush has been a conservative voice of reason for years. I know I would appreciate your prayers, it certainly has mine. #PrayforRush https://t.co/tpEHpPuo74 – Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 3, 2020

"So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn't have to tell you. It's a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff today," he said. "I can't help feeling that I am disappointing everyone. The result is that I was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer."

Limbaugh, who is an avid cigar smoker, explained that he thought for the first time that something was wrong during his birthday weekend on January 12, when he experienced difficulty breathing. He thought it was possibly asthma, but after seeing his doctor he was diagnosed with lung cancer, which was confirmed by two medical institutions.

The native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, admitted that he thought not to tell anyone, and his intention was to go to work every day and make his radio program "normal, competent and expert,quot; as he has always done because the program is the source of your greatest professional and personal satisfaction.

I also want to say thanks again for the prayers and good thoughts for Rush and his family. All our staff is reeling. We have been together for decades. As a family. It is extraordinary in the industry we are in. All, all of us, thank you very much. – Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 4, 2020

Limbaugh said he is currently "experiencing zero symptoms," but that it will take time off to receive treatment and undergo further tests. Still, try to keep things as normal as possible.

Limbaugh felt he had to tell his audience because of the relationship he has with his listeners. And, although many people over the years have told him how much his radio show has meant to them, he "pales,quot; compared to what his audience has meant to him.

Rush Limbaugh says he has a great team of doctors gathered, and that they are "at full speed in this." Now, it's just a matter of implementing what you will be told later this week. Limbaugh plans to return to his program on Thursday, February 6, but if he cannot attend, he will return as soon as he can.



