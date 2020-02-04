Rosario Dawson makes fun of the series briarpatch & # 39; Smart, Weird, Wild & # 39;

Bramble It's a mystery of gender murder, but it won't conform to the rules.

"It really has a wild look that is very unpredictable and unusual," producer and star of the series. Rosario Dawson he tells E! exclusively. "And I think we are hungry for that kind of content."

%MINIFYHTML7a693d12dbd0b622448e2f34cc7776b013% %MINIFYHTML7a693d12dbd0b622448e2f34cc7776b014%

based on Rob thomas& # 39; 1984 novel of the same name, says Dawson BrambleThe adaptation of the small screen (debuting this Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. on the USA Network) was aimed at "modernizing,quot; its original narrative for the 21st century. The main character of the book, researcher Benjamin Dill, becomes Dawson's Allegra in Andy GreenwaldThe culturally relevant version of a mysterious homicide case in Texas and a neighborhood full of secrets. And although the 10-part anthology filmed in Albuquerque, takes place in a fictional border town called San Bonifacio, whose scenario will highlight "the clashes of culture, ideas and politics,quot; that exist in their real-life counterparts.

%MINIFYHTML7a693d12dbd0b622448e2f34cc7776b015% %MINIFYHTML7a693d12dbd0b622448e2f34cc7776b016%

"We need so many layers," says Dawson about the complexity of the series, which she says reflects a growing awareness among consumers of pop culture in all areas. "People are watching TED Talks, they are listening to podcasts. We are a smarter audience than ever. And this story definitely doesn't compromise that."

In addition to political merits, Dawson praises BrambleThe value of entertainment, calling it "really smart, weird, wild," there are "real wild animals running," according to the actor, "entertaining, elegant and incredible show." Those who have seen their winding, black-inspired first look trailers probably have similar impressions.