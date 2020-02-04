Rory McIlroy will address The Masters after four events in a five-week period | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML209588d4347cdafa16441aecb2ec78da11% %MINIFYHTML209588d4347cdafa16441aecb2ec78da12%

The number 1 incoming world is ready to play Texas Open, the week before The Masters, in a hectic race before the first 2020 major





%MINIFYHTML209588d4347cdafa16441aecb2ec78da13% %MINIFYHTML209588d4347cdafa16441aecb2ec78da14% Rory McIlroy will play golf tournaments the week before the Masters for the first time since 2014

%MINIFYHTML209588d4347cdafa16441aecb2ec78da15% %MINIFYHTML209588d4347cdafa16441aecb2ec78da16%

Rory McIlroy is scheduled to play four tournaments in five weeks prior to The Masters, including the week before the first race of the year in April.

According to its official website, McIlroy has added the Valero Texas Open to its calendar for the first time since 2013, which means it will have only one week out of competitive golf during March.

McIlroy will end Brooks Koepka's tenure as world number 1 next week

McIlroy's only start in 2020 so far has been at the Farmers Insurance Open last month, where he finished three shots behind Marc Leishman in a tie for third place, and returns to action at Genesis Open next week. near Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old, who will return to the top of the world rankings when they update on Monday, faces a hectic spell of golf tournaments that starts with the WGC Mexico Championship, and is also confirmed to the Arnold Palmer Invitational: An event He won in 2018.

McIlroy will then defend his TPC Sawgrass Players Championship title and, after a week off, will also play it at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before heading to the Texas Open in the week before The Masters.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

His last visit to the TPC San Antonio seven years ago resulted in a second place behind Scotsman Martin Laird, but McIlroy's hopes for an inaugural victory at the Masters the following week were thwarted by a 79 third round when registering a tie for 25-11. drifting blows of champion Adam Scott.

The four-time main champion did not compete in the week before the Masters of the following year at the Shell Houston Open, finishing in a part of the eighth place before not being able to resubmit a serious offer for the Green Jacket a week later, although he won the Open and a second PGA crown in a 2014 golden campaign.

McIlroy won four titles last year, including the FedExCup

McIlroy has recently insisted that he is not undergoing additional pressure to end his five-and-a-half year wait for a fifth major win, and he entered the new year with a renewed confidence to break that sterile race after collecting four big wins. in 2019.

Before his first event this year at Torrey Pines, McIlroy admitted that he paid the price for slow starts in three of the four majors last season, something he is determined to rectify this season.

"When I look back at the races I have won and in which I have performed well, I have always started well," he said. "Three of the four majors last year had slow starts, but Pebble started pretty well."

Despite his success last season, it was his fifth consecutive year without a great victory

"There is a lot of accumulation and a lot of exaggeration in those tournaments, and I feel I did a very good job trying to get away from all those things, but there are still certain things that go in there."

"Sometimes you go out in the first draw and you're trying to play in the golf tournament, make some pairs and play some protective golf, and that has never really been in my nature."

"I'm upside down, right? I start aggressively, and if I do and play well, I usually stay ahead in the tournament for the most part. So it was only a slow start for the most part that stopped me. last year and that's something I'm going to try to improve this year. "