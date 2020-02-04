Rom-Com movie tournament: Round 2! Vote for your favorite movie to move forward

Love is in the air, and also our romantic comedy movie tournament!
On February 1, we released our first showdown of a romantic comedy movie to see which iconic love story is the best ever.
There were 36 films that entered the competition and, after thousands of votes, 50% of the most important films emerged and reached this round.
We were sad to see some of our Netflix favorites as Someone great Y Set it up go, and surprised that some elements of pop culture like (500) summer days He didn't make the cut, but that's just proof that you have to vote to keep your favorite in the game!
In the top 18, it is clear that nostalgia is generating many votes, with classics like Beautiful woman, Insomnia in Seattle, When Harry met Sally and even more in dispute.
However, some newer movies were very competitive, such as 2018 Crazy Rich Asians Y To all the boys I've loved before.
Look and what movies made the cut below!
Then, be sure to ring in the poll what is your favorite to move on to the next round.
The 9 best films will be announced on Friday, so be sure to check to see if your selection reached the next stage and so you can continue voting for the victory.
Warner Bros. Images
Crazy Rich Asians
Based on the popular book of the same name, Crazy Rich Asians Follow Rachel Chu on her trip to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family, only to discover that they are one of the richest families in the country.
As you put it in the spotlight, you should try to maintain your sense of self while trying to fit in, and learn if that is what you want.
Netflix
To all the boys I've loved before
Imagine if your crush learned all his secrets, the deepest thoughts about them. Now, imagine if five of your lovers learned that!
In To all the boys I've loved before, also based on a popular book, that is exactly what happens to Lara Jean after her younger sister sends love letters that Lara wrote, but never sent, to her lovers. Including one for his older sister's ex.
To avoid confronting him, Lara establishes a false relationship with Peter Kavinsky, another of the recipients of the letter, but as his false relationship progresses, real feelings develop.
Courtesy of Warner Brothers.
Crazy stupid love
Grab the scarves, because this touching film that interconnects so many love stories still impacts us directly.
After Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) discovers that his wife has cheated on him, recruits playboy Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling) to help you become a success with the ladies.
Meanwhile, Jacob's player trends derail when he meets Hannah (Emma Stone) and watching the two recreate the Dirty Dancing Lift remains our favorite Stone / Gosling collaboration.
Snap Stills / Shutterstock
When Harry met Sally
The romantic comedy par excellence starring Meg Ryan Y Billy Crystal It is still one of our favorite stories about two friends who end up falling for each other.
We will have what she is having.
Paramount pictures
How to lose a boy in 10 days
Council columnist Andie and marketing executive Ben try to impress their respective bosses. Andie is working on an article about how you can get a man away while Ben tries to show that he can make any woman fall in love with him.
The two begin to date together, without realizing the other's hidden motives, but things get complicated when real feelings begin to develop.
Tristar images
Insomnia in Seattle
After Sam's son, Jonah, calls a radio show that wants a new wife for his father, hundreds of women fall in love with the architect, including Annie Reed.
Annie writes to Sam to meet her on the observation deck of the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day, and the rest is happily ever after.
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
You've got mail
The owner of a local bookstore, Kathleen Kelly, disagrees with the owner of the corporate book chain Joe Fox, which makes them sworn enemies.
However, as far as they know, they have been writing to each other through an anonymous romance on the Internet, and when the time comes for the realization of this film, tears flow.
Touchstone Images
Beautiful woman
Big mistake, huge!
You already know this classic, where Vivian, a sex worker, and her client, Edward, begin to fall in love with each other after spending time together in Los Angeles.
But despite our many re-watches, we still never fail to laugh and cry in one of the most defining films of the genre.
New Line Cinema
Wedding singer
When a wedding singer with bad luck (Adam Sandler) falls in love with Julia, there is only one problem: she is ready to get married.
He must work against the clock so she falls in love with him before she walks down the hall.
Columbia / Simon Mein
The holidays
Quick, book an Airbnb!
At least, that's what you'll want to do after seeing the house exchange romance The holidays, where two women change places during the holidays to get away from their respective situations just to find themselves in other new fun and flirtatious ones.
Touchtone
Sweet home Alabama
You can't ride two horses with just one ass!
In this enchanted romantic comedy from the south, fashion designer Melanie (Reese witherspoon) returns to Alabama to get her separated husband to finally sign their divorce papers so she can be free to marry her new fiance.
However, the longer he is back home with his roots, the more he questions which path of life is really right for her.
20th Century Fox
Never been Kissed
Josie Gellerdrew Barrymore) is covertly sent to his former high school to investigate adolescent culture, but encounters an obstacle in his plan when he is triggered by his own bad memories of his time at school and when his brother infiltrates the clique of great kids.
Meanwhile, Josie also faces a moral dilemma when she falls in love with her English teacher.
Columbia Images
13 reaching 30
All that Jenna Rink, 13, wants to be is thirty and flirtatious and prosperous, and gets that desire thanks to a little magic dust.
Now, a successful editor of a magazine in New York, Jenna begins to wonder if this is really the life she wanted after reconnecting with Matty, her best childhood friend who has always been in love with her.
Universal Studies
The diaryof Bridget Jones
After deciding to take control of his life, Bridget Jones keeps an obscene diary next to his story next to the bed that tells everything from sex to food and the men he can't choose.
Gold circle movies
My big greek wedding
After Toula meets Ian, a handsome teacher, falls in love, her family is relieved that her perpetually single daughter has found a man.
That is, until they find out that it is not a little Greek.
Touchstone Images
The proposal
In this star-filled romantic comedy, Margaret (Sandra Bullock) faces deportation to Canada until she claims to be committed to Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), your assistant who can't stand it.
We love that enemies become lovers, and this is one of the funniest there is.
Touchstone Images
10 things I hate about you
Kat has no interest in dating, but her older sister, Bianca, disagrees with that, since the rules of her house are that until Kat has an appointment, nobody in the house can do it.
Then, she tries to establish her marginalized sister with the new student Patrick. And despite her best efforts, Kat is in love with the new and beautiful arrival.
Working Title Films / Rank Film Distributors
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Charles and Carrie meet at a wedding and fall in love, only for the latter to leave for the United States.
Their paths continue to cross, as they guessed, four weddings and a funeral, which makes them wonder what it could be if it was the right time.