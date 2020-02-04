Roddy Ricch provokes rumors of love in India with video of the pool

%MINIFYHTMLf3f075f846601586a50656954b7d324a11% %MINIFYHTMLf3f075f846601586a50656954b7d324a12%

The rapper & # 39; please excuse me for being antisocial & # 39; and the personality of the Internet cause speculation that they are in a romantic relationship after being seen relaxing by the pool in Miami.

New dating alert? Roddy ricch Y Love of india They speculate that they are in a romantic relationship after a video of them relaxing by the pool in Miami appeared online.

In that video, which was uploaded to the Instagram Stories of India, you could see the Internet personality resting under the scorching sun. Compton's rapper appeared in the clip as he walked in front of her while listening to music through his phone.

Neither Roddy, who made his appearance thanks to the single "The Box", nor India commented on the speculation, but fans were not exactly happy if the rumors were true. "This is very heartbreaking," wrote one commentator. "She jumps on the best for the season hahaha … it will be someone else in early May hahaha," said another.

"I could have bagged any other person," one user joked. "Mannnn India for everyone, gdddd, don't do this Roddy," wrote a disappointed fan.

"Bruh, why does everyone just go through the same women," added another, referring to India's past romances with several high-profile rappers, including Soulja boy, Sheck wes Y Rich the kid. A fan also questioned why India was with another man. "Wasn't she simply Sheck?!" the fan asked.

"I don't understand why these rappers love to get from side to side like, how can you be in a room full of guys who left you speechless?" A person asked. "The industry is limited to the same & # 39; bad & # 39; who go to your hometown and send someone from there," suggested another fan.

Apart from that, Roddy is currently celebrating his successful debut album, "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial," which topped the weekly list for the third non-consecutive week after accumulating slightly less than 95,000 equivalent album units in the week that ended. January 30th. The return of his record to first place is mainly due to the transmission activity with 92,000 SEA units contributing to his overall total of just under 95,000 units.