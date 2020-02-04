Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world, says science

Francois Durand for Dior / Getty Images
In October 2019, the United Kingdom Daily mail reported that Bella Hadid She had been "declared the most beautiful woman in the world." And now, Robert Pattinson He has been declared the "most handsome man."
How Daily mail write the bat Man "The eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape of the star were measured with other celebrities and came closer to the idea of perfection of the ancient Greeks." That idea of perfection is determined by the use of The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a technique that painters believe in the European Renaissance.
Since its creation, scientists have developed a mathematical formula "to help explain what makes a person beautiful." And that formula produces a percentage that determines how close to "perfection,quot; someone's face is. Pattinson, according to this formula, reached 92.15 percent.
In addition to Twilight star, the list of the "most handsome,quot; men in the world is made up of nine other celebrities.
Second is Henry Cavill (91.64), which is then followed by Bradley Cooper (91.08), Brad Pitt (90.51), George Clooney (89.91), Hugh Jackman (89.64), David Beckham (88.96), Idris Elba (88.01) Kanye west (87.94) and Ryan Gosling (87.48). In comparison, Hadid's percentage was 94.35.
The store credits these findings to the Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, which uses computer mapping techniques at work.
As he said, "these new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what makes someone physically beautiful and technology is useful when planning patient surgery."
The percentages are determined by measuring the length and width of a person's face and then dividing the results. The theory is that the closer the proportion of a person's face to 1.618 (Phi), the more "beautiful,quot; they are.
How DM he explains, the more symmetrical the facial features are, the more "perfect,quot; they become. "The length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose," writes the medium. "And the width of one eye must be equal to the distance between the eyes."
Of course, these experiments only took into account famous people and beauty is subjective, so, although Pattinson is a true heartbreaker, the results should be taken with a grain of salt.
