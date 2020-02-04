Rihanna will receive the President's Award at the 51st edition of the NAACP Image awards

Ian West / PA Wire
She is in a roll!
Rihanna He will receive the prestigious President's Award during the 51st edition of the NAACP Image Awards. The musician and fashion mogul in good faith is following in the footsteps of Jay Z who was honored with the award during the 50th edition of the NAACP Image Awards. The President's Award is given in recognition of special achievements and distinguished public service, and Rihanna will receive the honor of the President and CEO of NAACP Derrick Johnson.
"Rihanna has not only enjoyed an innovative career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public official," Johnson said in a statement. "From her commercial achievements through Fenty to her tremendous track record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the kind of character, grace and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award."
While most people know and love Rihanna for her music and business, she is also a great philanthropist.
She started the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, clear Y Lionel Braithwaite.
"CLF supports and funds innovative and effective education and emergency response programs worldwide. With the voices of Rihanna and her fans, CLF is also dedicated to global defense with the goal of improving the quality of life of young people in everywhere, "says the statement on his website reads. "Current programs include primary and secondary education programs in Malawi, Barbados and Senegal, emergency response programs in the Caribbean and around the world, and the Clara Lionel Foundation Global Scholarship Program."
