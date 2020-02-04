Rihanna will be honored with the President's Award at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards

the NAACP announced Tuesday that Rihanna has been named as the recipient of the President's Award, and that she will receive the honor at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards. Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Muhammad Ali, Colin Powell and some others.

Derrick Johnson, the president of NAACP, will award the prize to Rihanna during the show, which will take place on February 22.North Dakota.

Johnson spoke about the impact of Rihanna and said: “Rihanna has not only enjoyed an innovative career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public official. From her commercial achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the kind of character, grace and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award. "

As we all know, Rihanna has a successful musical career, and although fans continue to wait for the release of her highly anticipated upcoming album. She has built her empire in the fashion and beauty industry. From the launch of its Fenty Beauty makeup line to the launch of its Savage x Fenty line, and multiple collaborations with Puma. Rihanna won the title of Richest Female Musician in 2019.

The winners of the President's Award are in "recognition of special achievements and distinguished public service,quot;. Rihanna also does a lot of work through her Clara Lionel Foundation, which began in honor of her grandparents. The foundation supports and finances "innovative and effective education and emergency response programs worldwide."

Congratulations to Rihanna for this new honor!

