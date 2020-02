While the Philippines deals with its first death in the country from coronavirus, some in the Chinese-Filipino community say they fear discrimination.

This follows reports of anti-Chinese comments on social networks and officials who issue notes to isolate the community.

But others say that these movements are necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

Barnaby Lo from Al Jazeera reports from Manila.