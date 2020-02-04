Reducing distance will benefit better players and classic courses, says Andrew Coltart | Golf news





The Old Course in St Andrews could benefit from the new measures

After golf authorities announced measures to stop "undesirable,quot; increases in hit distances, Andrew Coltart appreciates the findings of the Distance Perspective Report and believes that the big winners are better players and classic fields …

A two-year study by R,amp;A and USGA has resulted in proposals to limit advances in equipment technology, with government bodies admitting that the modern golf ball is going too far and in danger of becoming obsolete Some historical fields.

Slimming the pack

The best golfers, the best and most consistent ball hitters, will ultimately benefit from this. In the modern game, it is unfortunate that people confuse golfers' quality with distance.

It must be all about control, reading lies, reading conditions, and all the best players in the world are multidimensional. It has to do with the ability to keep the ball low in the wind, hitting high when it is in favor of the wind, holding the ball against the cross wind and the forgotten art of shaping the blows.

Since distance became the number one priority, many of those skills are simply not necessary.

It's not just about the ball and technology, there are many other defining factors, especially being able to escape with a bad blow that still ends up in play, while a few years ago the ball would have disappeared from the planet!

Top-level golf must have to do with the quality of the golfer, the quality of the swing and the consistency of the swing and know what your golf swing is about. These factors, in the last 20 years, simply have not been a necessary attribute to become a superior player.

Driving distances have increased at an alarming rate.

It will definitely mean a thinning of the pack at the top of the game, and we will gradually see an end to the types of players who, in the last 20 or 30 years, have won an incredible amount of money despite not being what I would describe. as high quality golfers.

Impact on veterans?

In recent weeks we have seen characters like Lee Westwood (46) and Graeme McDowell (40) giving a hard blow to the most experienced players with great victories in the European Tour, but will these proposals negatively affect those over 40?

The findings should be positive for more experienced players like Graeme McDowell

In fact, I think the changes will affect Lee and Graeme's tastes in a positive way, and I think we could see them compete more regularly.

These are guys who know how to play golf ball, in all kinds of fields and in all conditions. These are types that have resisted massive advances in golf club and ball technology and have maintained a level that can compete in the Tour.

Their success has nothing to do with length, it has everything to do with the knowledge and skill of golf, so I take my hat off to them for their performances this year and I hope that today's report improves your chances of continuing to be a factor in the Tour for many the next few years.

The classic courses will benefit

The other major impact of the findings will be on classic golf courses around the world that have been forced to lengthen and redesign due to the increased distance that players hit the ball.

The best example is The Old Course in St Andrews, the home of golf, which simply does not resemble the golf course of years past. He has been shattered, not by his golf strategy, but by the "puncher,quot;, the guy who hits him miles.

St Andrews has undergone a series of major changes in the last 30 years.

They have changed 10 holes, as far as I know, in the last 15-20 years, and it is far from the course we saw when Jack Nicklaus and Peter Thomson were at their best.

We also saw the majority of the reduced pairs to a driver and a wedge during the Ryder Cup in Hazeltine in 2016. The Ryder Cup is never boring, but watching the boys simply hit a driver as much as they can and place a wedge in the green? That is not skill.

Reliving the art of skill

Yes, to some extent, it is a skill to be a long hitter, but you can be a better golfer who can only handle 260 yards from the tee. And it is the latter who have been discriminated against because the game has evolved with the emphasis on length rather than general skill.

That is wrong, pure and simple. Skill is a factor these days, but the game is much easier when you have a wedge in your hand for your second hit to a par four when you could have been hitting an iron four or five in the day.

Just look at the old images of Arnold Palmer, for example, when he is playing on the greens in a US Open. UU. With long plates and occasional wood, and still manages to break 70. Fast forward 50 or 60 years, and these children are playing the same holes with wedges and only shooting a few less shots.

So who is the best golfer? Without a doubt, the best player is Arnold Palmer. Anyone can get a wedge near the pin, but not many can find green with a four iron with some consistency.

Arnold Palmer hits long irons and forests in greens are rarely emulated in the modern game.

The point is that, in the modern game, there are more players than you think are capable of competing, competing and winning large amounts of money in prizes simply for advances in technology and equipment.

These are the types of players who, with the oldest team, would have no chance. They can hit him for longer without control. Being refined, disciplined and a consistent ball player, those attributes are insignificant these days.

You can also take into account the environmental cost, the cost of the equipment, the cost of renovating and maintaining an increasingly long course, and the fact that many people do not have time to play a 7,500-yard course, which in 50 years considered low.

It must stop sometime before it becomes a disaster for the future of the game at all levels. I appreciate the findings of this report, and I had doubts that this problem would be addressed. This has taken a long time to arrive, but there is also an argument that the measures could have been implemented 10 years ago!